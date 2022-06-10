Sleepy Hollow Reboot in the Works at Paramount from Lindsey Beer

✖

The Sleepy Hollow franchise isn't done yet! News is in that Paramount's new deal with Lindsey Beer (TMNT reboot, Star Trek 4) will include her working on a reboot of Sleepy Hollow. Beer will reportedly write, direct and produce the new Sleepy Hollow, with Broken Road Productions' Todd Garner and Spencer Walken both co-producing. Details on the Sleepy Hollow reboot are that substantial: we don't know for sure if it's a film or a series, or what kind of story angle the studio is interested in.

Based on history, Paramount could do well going in either direction: Paramount made Sleepy Hollow into a hit Tim Burton film (1999), which starred Johnny Depp as Ichabod Crane, with starts like Christina Ricci and Christopher Walken also having major roles in the film. Burton's Sleepy Hollow remains a cult-classic even now; but fans really started leaning into the Sleepy Hollow franchise with the Fox Sleepy Hollow TV series that ran from 2013-2017. Sleepy Hollow took the story of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman and turned it a deep mythos that involved time-travel mysteries, mystical threats, and a "monster of the week" lineup. It also made the Ichabod Crane character (Tom Mison) into a dynamic hero who was one part intellectual and one part colonial era super-spy.

With Fox's Sleepy Hollow having earned a strong cult following, there is literally no limit to how Paramount could flip the concept around into a new Sleepy Hollow project for the modern age. Lindsey Beer just finished a Pet Sematary prequel film for Paramount, and (as mentioned) has been writing new films for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Star Trek franchises, and Sony's Spider-Man spinoff Silver Sable, as well. That's all to say: don't be surprised if she's being tapped to do a new Sleepy Hollow movie. To that same point: Todd Garner has been behind a lot of genre movies you may know, inlcuding Mortal Kombat, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Tom Cruise's Knight and Day.

Then again, Beer is also doing big work for TV/streaming, including Netflix's The Magic Order (based on the Mark Millar comics), so it's not off the table that Paramount wants a new Sleepy Hollow TV series. Which way would you like to see it go?