Spiral Star Max Minghella on How Joining the Saw Franchise Was the "Realization of a Childhood Dream"

While it's clear that the upcoming Spiral: From the Book of Saw was born out of the passion of the filmmakers involved, for star Max Minghella, the opportunity to join the franchise wasn't merely an exciting professional opportunity, but was the culmination of something he'd been dreaming of since he was a child. Of course, getting to be involved in a beloved franchise is clearly something a number of actors would love to capitalize on, though for Minghella, it wasn't just the Saw franchise itself, but also the famous performers he got to share the screen with. Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 14th.

"It kind of feels like you're going to Universal Studios tour when you're a kid," Minghella shared with ComicBook.com of walking onto the gruesome set. "This film does feel like the realization of a childhood dream. Like, for me specifically, and there was something emotional for me about that. Like, it's a tough job, what we do, it's a hard way to make a living and to be 15 years into this and get to work with somebody like Chris [Rock] and work with [director] Darren [Lynn Bousman] and [Samuel L. Jackson] and all these amazing people and in such a dream project, I felt very grateful."

A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Not only did Minghella appreciate his time on the sequel, but it was an experience that he isn't likely to forget anytime soon.

"Honestly, mostly it was learning from Chris," the actor admitted of the impact the shooting experience left on him. "I think that getting to be in proximity to somebody that talented and that experienced, honestly, that was a huge lesson. I'm always looking for people who behave in the right way and lead well. That's the thing I always hope to rub off on me a little bit, good manners, and I was surrounded by a lot of good manners on this movie."

Check out Spiral: From the Book of Saw only in theaters on May 14th.

