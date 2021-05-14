Spiral: Chris Rock Weighs in on His Future With the Saw Series (Exclusive)

✖

Longtime Saw fans were both surprised and excited when they learned that not only would Chris Rock star in the upcoming sequel Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but also that it was based on his own idea and that he would serve as an executive producer, though this might not be the only Saw project Rock is working on, as he confirmed that he would be interested in continuing that partnership and that there have been talks with Lionsgate about future collaborations. Rock did note, however, that much of the future is dependent upon how fans connect with this new film, the first entry in the series since 2017's Jigsaw. Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 14th.

When speaking with ComicBook.com about any conversations between Rock and the studio regarding sticking with the franchise, Rock confirmed, "We're talking."

"We want this one to do well, so we don't want to get too ahead of ourselves, but, if this one does well, I could see myself doing this again," the actor admitted. "I could see ... I mean, I don't want to spoil the movie, but it's open ... another one wouldn't be out of the question."

Since the series' debut back in 2004, the narrative has jumped forward and backward in time, allowing a number of unexpected figures from the series' history to appear at the most unlikely of times. Tobin Bell's John Kramer, for example, died in Saw III, with an autopsy in Saw IV confirming this wasn't another one of his tricks. Despite his death, Kramer appeared in subsequent installments through flashbacks.

In this regard, no matter what Rock's character's fate might be in Spiral, not only could he star in another film, he could also stay behind the scenes in the franchise's continued development. While some reports claim that the tenth installment is already being developed, Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs has already teased that conversations have taken place about potentially adapting the concept into a TV series.

What horror fans shouldn't expect, however, is Rock to fully embrace his passion for horror to revive other properties, as Saw presented him with the exact opportunity he was looking for.

"I think Saw is the perfect one, honestly," Rock confirmed when asked about reviving other horror staples. "I think the Saw franchise, especially what we set up in this one, especially Spiral, I think we can get a few out of this one."

Are you hoping Rock sticks with the franchise? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!