Netflix's Terminator Zero Anime Release Date Announced

The Terminator franchise is coming to Netflix with a new anime series, and Terminator Zero will be streaming around the world later this August! Terminator Zero is a brand new take on The Terminator lore that was first announced to be in the works a few years ago. First going by the codename of "Terminator: The Anime," the newest update from Netflix has announced that this new project is officially titled Terminator Zero. This Production I.G. and Skydance Animation team up will be providing an updated take on the classic franchise that's seen multiple films, TV shows and more released over the years.

Netflix has announced that Terminator Zero will be streaming worldwide beginning on August 29th. Following the reveal of the first look at the new anime series, Netflix is promising quite the different take on the Terminator franchise with this anime adaptation. Promising a brand new story not tied into the events of any of the previous movies (with a new main character trying to launch an AI that could potentially stop Skynet's attack), Terminator Zero is teasing quite a lot to look forward to when it premieres later this Summer.

(Photo: Netflix)

What Is Terminator Zero?

Created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin (Project Power, The Batman II) for Skydance Animation and Production I.G, Terminator Zero is directed by Masashi Kudo and will be running for eight episodes with its debut season when it releases on August 29th with Netflix. As for what to expect from the series, Netflix begins to tease Terminator Zero as such, "2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity."

The synopsis for the anime's story continues with, "Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children."

