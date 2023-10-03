Spirit Halloween Launches Quest to Find the Spookiest Family

Does your family have what it takes to take the prize?

Now that we're officially in October and Spirit Halloween locations are popping up in countless parts of the country, a number of households are stocking up on spooky supplies to celebrate All Hallow's Eve in a major way. Even though there are millions of homes that might think they have the most impressive display on the block, only one family can be the spookiest, with Spirit Halloween launching a contest to find the "spookiest family" to shower with prizes. The contest is now underway and runs through October 13th, with Spirit Halloween's official Instagram account being the place to show your spooky spirit. You can head to the official Spirit Halloween website for complete details.

Here's how you can submit to be selected as the spookiest family:

Now through October 13th, fans can enter by uploading a video or photo showcasing why they should be the Spirit's Spookiest Family on Instagram, using the hashtag #SpiritSpookiestFamilyContest, and following @SpiritHalloween on Instagram.

Spirit Halloween's expert panel of judges will select their top ten entrants based on creativity, individuality, theme, and spooky factor and reveal the leading families on Spirit Halloween's Instagram on October 20th.

From October 20th through October 23rd, fans can vote on their favorites -- and the family with the most votes will be named Spirit's Spookiest Family.



Along with the title, the Grand Prize-winning family will receive a $1,000 shopping spree for the 2024 season, two animatronics of their choice from the 2024 lineup, and an official crowning ceremony at Spirit Halloween's 2024 Grand Opening in Egg Harbor Township, NJ -- airfare and hotel included. The winning family will also be featured in a 2024 Spirit Halloween Marketing Campaign.

This is only the latest way that Spirit Halloween has offered up opportunities for fans to show their love for the holiday and all things Spirit, as they sent a pair of fans to the Winchester Mystery House earlier this year, and they more recently held a contest that earned the winner a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. Not only do fans love Spirit Halloween, but Spirit Halloween loves its fans.

