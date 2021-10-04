Spirit Halloween Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dunkin’ Costumes and Unveils Two New Outfits

Few things say Halloween quite like a hot cup of coffee and some warm donuts on a chilly fall morning, with Spirit Halloween continuing their partnership with Dunkin’ by bringing back two fan-favorite Halloween costumes for fans to embrace their love of the chain. Proving just how popular their partnership has been in previous years, Spirit is also introducing two brand-new costumes that capture the Spirit of Dunkin’, allowing entire families to cruise their neighborhoods on October 31st to pay their respects to the Massachusetts-based chain. Check out the Dunkin’ costumes below, available at both Spirit Halloween’s website and in select stores.

Per press release, “Last year, Dunkin’ and Spirit Halloween debuted the brand’s first-ever official Halloween costumes inspired by Dunkin’s iconic pairing — an Adult Dunkin’ Hot Coffee and Adult Strawberry Frosted Donut costume, which sold out in just 24 hours on SpiritHalloween.com, resulting in the expansion of the menu to include beloved fan favorites.”

Adult Dunkin’ Cold Brew Costume: Serve as a stylish sip with this three-dimensional plush iced coffee cup costume filled with inspiration of Dunkin’s fan-favorite Cold Brew, proudly featuring Dunkin’s signature branded iced coffee cup design and orange straw. This larger-than-life Cold Brew costume is sure to get caffeine lovers buzzing this Halloween.

Child MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat Box Costume: For the sweetest costume of the year, the MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat Box costume features Dunkin's signature MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat Box, bursting with delicious donut hole treats, and is complete with a Dunkin' hat. Available in multiple sizes to fit the little munchkin in your life.

“Dunkin’ costumes at Spirit Halloween are sold individually and available in various sizes for $39.99 each at SpiritHalloween.com and Spirit Halloween stores nationwide, while supplies last.”

“After a successful collaboration last Halloween, we wanted to go big and bold with our Dunkin’ costume lineup this year and are excited to unveil two new ways for Dunkin’ fans and families to get their fix,” said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President, Spirit Halloween. “Whether you’re planning to brew up some laughs at the party solo this year, or runnin’ with your Dunkin’ crew, there’s a costume for everyone.”

Kemma Kefalas, Brand Engagement Manager at Dunkin’, added, “We love our fans’ commitment to showing their Dunkin’ pride every day, but it’s especially fun to see their passion come to life on Halloween. The official Dunkin’ costumes at Spirit Halloween allow our fans to take their dedication to the next level and with four costume options this year, we can’t wait to see all the ways our fans show off that they’re runnin’ on Dunkin’ this Halloween.”

The Dunkin’ collaboration joins Spirit Halloween’s lineup of must-have costumes that will satisfy the cravings of any food fanatic this season alongside the Halloween retailer’s endless options for costumes, accessories, and decorations to bring the flavor to any Halloween celebration.

You can head to Spirit Halloween’s official website to grab your Dunkin’ costumes now.