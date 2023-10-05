The Boogeyman: New Stephen King Movie Finally Hits Streaming

The Boogeyman, inspired by a Stephen King story, is now available to watch on Hulu.

By Charlie Ridgely

The Boogeyman has made its way to the world of streaming. Released in theaters earlier this year, The Boogeyman is a new film from Host director Rob Savage, based on a short story by iconic horror author Stephen King. After hitting the big screen in June, and grossing more than $82 million at the box office, 20th Century's new horror hit has now been added to Hulu's streaming lineup.

Hulu added The Boogeyman to its streaming roster on Thursday, October 5th, marking the first time the film has been available on a major streaming subscription service. Anyone with a Hulu subscription can now watch the movie at no extra charge.

The Boogeyman is one of several horror movies hitting Hulu this month. Other new titles like Slotherhouse and Cobweb will also be joining the service

What's New on Hulu?

The Boogeyman was added to Hulu on October 5th, but the biggest day for new additions in October actually came on the first day of the month. A horde of new titles made their way to Hulu on October 1st, and you can check out the complete list below.

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
Stephen King's Rose Red: Complete Series
Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
21 & Over 
50 First Dates 
Abduction 
An American Citizen 
Beyond JFK 
Bogus 
Ceremony 
Daybreakers 
Dark Shadows 
Dazed and Confused 
Devil's Due 
Die Hard 2 
Don't Say A Word 
The Double 
Driven 
Easy A 
The Empty Man 
Exorcism Of Emily Rose 
Exorcist: The Beginning 
The Extra Man 
Fat Albert 
Fighting 
FoodInc. 
Flight Of The Phoenix 
Funny People 
Godzilla 2000 
Godzilla: Final Wars 
Godzilla (1998)
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy 
Hanna 
Hollywood Homicide 
The Hunter 
Interview With the Vampire 
It (Stephen King's) 
Leprechaun 
Leprechaun II 
Leprechaun III 
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space 
Leprechaun V: In The Hood 
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood 
Leprechaun Origins 
Leprechaun Returns 
Little Miss Sunshine 
Mona Lisa Smile 
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
The New Age 
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Nobody Walks 
Oblivion 
The Omen (2006)
Ondine 
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza 
Perfect Stranger 
Phone Booth 
Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands 
Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death 
Pusher I 
Q & A 
Rudy 
The Sacrament 
Shaun Of The Dead 
Sleepless in Seattle 
Stoker 
Sunchaser 
Stripper 
Synchronicity 
That Night 
Todo Cambia 
Tower Heist 
Turtle Beach 
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? 
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too? 
Underwater 
Pain & Gain 
Star Trek (2009)
Tropic Thunder
It Chapter Two
Doctor Sleep

0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of