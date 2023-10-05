The Boogeyman: New Stephen King Movie Finally Hits Streaming

The Boogeyman has made its way to the world of streaming. Released in theaters earlier this year, The Boogeyman is a new film from Host director Rob Savage, based on a short story by iconic horror author Stephen King. After hitting the big screen in June, and grossing more than $82 million at the box office, 20th Century's new horror hit has now been added to Hulu's streaming lineup.

Hulu added The Boogeyman to its streaming roster on Thursday, October 5th, marking the first time the film has been available on a major streaming subscription service. Anyone with a Hulu subscription can now watch the movie at no extra charge.

The Boogeyman is one of several horror movies hitting Hulu this month. Other new titles like Slotherhouse and Cobweb will also be joining the service

What's New on Hulu?

The Boogeyman was added to Hulu on October 5th, but the biggest day for new additions in October actually came on the first day of the month. A horde of new titles made their way to Hulu on October 1st, and you can check out the complete list below.

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22

America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series

Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series

Stephen King's Rose Red: Complete Series

Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9

21 & Over

50 First Dates

Abduction

An American Citizen

Beyond JFK

Bogus

Ceremony

Daybreakers

Dark Shadows

Dazed and Confused

Devil's Due

Die Hard 2

Don't Say A Word

The Double

Driven

Easy A

The Empty Man

Exorcism Of Emily Rose

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Extra Man

Fat Albert

Fighting

FoodInc.

Flight Of The Phoenix

Funny People

Godzilla 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars

Godzilla (1998)

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy

Hanna

Hollywood Homicide

The Hunter

Interview With the Vampire

It (Stephen King's)

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun Returns

Little Miss Sunshine

Mona Lisa Smile

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

The New Age

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Nobody Walks

Oblivion

The Omen (2006)

Ondine

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza

Perfect Stranger

Phone Booth

Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands

Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death

Pusher I

Q & A

Rudy

The Sacrament

Shaun Of The Dead

Sleepless in Seattle

Stoker

Sunchaser

Stripper

Synchronicity

That Night

Todo Cambia

Tower Heist

Turtle Beach

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?

Underwater

Pain & Gain

Star Trek (2009)

Tropic Thunder

It Chapter Two

Doctor Sleep