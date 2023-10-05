The Boogeyman: New Stephen King Movie Finally Hits Streaming
The Boogeyman, inspired by a Stephen King story, is now available to watch on Hulu.
The Boogeyman has made its way to the world of streaming. Released in theaters earlier this year, The Boogeyman is a new film from Host director Rob Savage, based on a short story by iconic horror author Stephen King. After hitting the big screen in June, and grossing more than $82 million at the box office, 20th Century's new horror hit has now been added to Hulu's streaming lineup.
Hulu added The Boogeyman to its streaming roster on Thursday, October 5th, marking the first time the film has been available on a major streaming subscription service. Anyone with a Hulu subscription can now watch the movie at no extra charge.
The Boogeyman is one of several horror movies hitting Hulu this month. Other new titles like Slotherhouse and Cobweb will also be joining the service
What's New on Hulu?
The Boogeyman was added to Hulu on October 5th, but the biggest day for new additions in October actually came on the first day of the month.
