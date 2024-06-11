Stephen King's The Long Walk Movie Cast Shortlist Potentially Revealed

In a self-fulfilling prophecy, Stephen King's The Long Walk has had a long walk to being adapted into a feature film, having already cycled through a handful of directors, but a new rumor from blogger The Insneider claims the project could be taking a major step forward in the near future. The rumor claims that Licorice Pizza star Cooper Hoffman and Industry actor David Jonsson could be tapped to lead the film, which is currently being developed by director Francis Lawrence. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark director André Øvredal was initially announced as helming the movie back in 2019, though the project faced a number of delays and ultimately was abandoned in that iteration.

Stephen King's website describes the story, "In the near future, where America has become a police state, one hundred boys are selected to enter an annual contest where the winner will be awarded whatever he wants for the rest of his life. The game is simple -- maintain a steady walking pace of four miles per hour without stopping. Three warnings, and you're out -- permanently."

Given how long this project has been languishing behind the scenes, fans likely aren't going to get their hopes up about the project coming together in the near future, but with previous takes on the concept failing to earn any casting rumors, this latest update could point towards the project gaining momentum. Even with the tremendous success Stephen King projects have earned over the years, not all projects land with the same excitement from audiences.

One example of a King project facing setbacks is a new take on 'Salem's Lot, which was directed by Gary Dauberman. Production on the project has been completed for quite some time, with the project initially set to land in theaters back in 2022. Initially intended for a theatrical release, the film has yet to earn a concrete release date.

Fans were at least given the promising update earlier this year that Salem's Lot would be released on Max later this year, so while fans are disappointed it won't be hitting theaters (even with an endorsement from King himself), the project seemingly being unleashed later this year on a streaming service is better than it being scrapped entirely.

