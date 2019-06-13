Stephen King Wants Netflix to Bring Back Under the Dome

Horror master Stephen King, apparently not content with the never-ending flow of new content being created based on his work, wants Netflix to revive Under the Dome, the CBS drama based on his novel of the same name which ran from 2013 until 2015. Developed by award-winning comics writer Brian K. Vaughan, the series was based on King’s 2009 novel about a small town which one day finds itself mysteriously sealed off from the rest of the world by a transparent but impenetrable dome. It was a huge hit for CBS at first, in part because few shows as anticipated and acclaimed as Under the Dome air during the summer. But over its three seasons, reviews grew more mixed and the show’s ratings dropped.

In Under the Dome, Chester’s Mill is trapped under the titular dome as military forces, the government, and the media positioned outside the barrier attempt to break it down, while the residents trapped inside must find their own ways to survive with diminishing resources and rising tensions. A small group of people inside the dome must also unravel complicated mysteries to figure out what the dome is, where it came from, and when (and if) it will go away. While King served as an executive poducer on the series, his tweet at Netflix — which suggests they “actually do the book” — suggests he may not have been entirely satisfied with how the series turned out.

How about Netflix bringing back UNDER THE DOME, only starting from scratch and actually doing the book? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2019

King’s earliest adaptations were all feature films or TV miniseries, which limited the amount of changes taht could be made to the source material. The shift to premium TV for some of the King adaptations is likely to result in more serious, broader-reaching changes. While King is generally supportive of the content based on his work, it is not hard to imagine that he might be frustrated when something goes afield and then doesn’t work. Hell, he famously disliked changes made to The Shining for Stanley Kubrick’s movie, which has proven with time to be a classic. His stance there seems to have softened at least somewhat, though, with the Doctor Sleep movie apparently striking a middle ground.