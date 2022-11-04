Stranger Things Day: Netflix Reveals Lineup for 2022 Festivities

November 6th is considered "Stranger Things Day" among fans of the series because it was the date in 1983 when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing from Hawkins, Indiana. Netflix has some big plans for the day, and a full schedule was just shared by Bloody Disgusting. According to the site, Netflix will be hosting live fan experiences, teasing new content on social media, hosting special screenings, and rolling out limited-edition merchandise.

"Set your alarms accordingly bc we are celebrating all day long on Sunday #StrangerThingsDay," the official account for Stranger Things shared. You can check out their schedule below:

The festivities will include Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 being shown on the big screen for the first time as fans across the country are encouraged to show up in their best Stranger Things cosplay. The event will be happening in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, and Toronto. On Sunday morning, fans will be able to watch the first episode of the series and interact with the immersive world of Hawkins via Roblox. Follow the official Stranger Things accounts on Twitter at @Stranger_Things, Instagram at @StrangerThingsTV, and Facebook at @StrangerThingsTV for all of the updates.

How Does Millie Bobby Brown Want Stranger Things To End?

The fifth season of Stranger Things is expected to be the show's last, and it will likely be released in 2024. There's been a lot of speculation about how the show should end, and some of the cast has their own ideas. Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) recently said that she wouldn't mind if her character died. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) recently had a chat with Total Film (via Games Radar) and gave some suggestions of her own, including the idea of a musical episode.

"Probably when I'm filming, I won't even know how it ends," Brown shared. "I know as much as you know. I really, really am clueless. And, also, they don't want to tell me. I've got a huge mouth." Total Film mentioned that Brown previously said that she wanted Eleven and Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler to stay together, and she replied, "I say things like this, but then I also said I want her to die. I really don't know. And also, it's not my choice. I say all these things really just under my breath, and then people take them and print them. And I'm like, no, no, no – I said that as a joke, that I wanted her to get married and work at a Target. That was a joke. But it's maybe not a joke?"

Brown added, "I'd love to be the writer! I'd make it more of a musical ... But, you know, they don't entrust it in the hands of me, which they should [laughs]. Trust me. I can do the finale to Stranger Things, and it would be great. I think it should be like It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Did you ever see the musical episode? It needs to end like that – a musical episode."

