‘Stranger Things’: David Harbour Says Its Ending Is Already Decided

Stranger Things is wrapping up work on season three, and fans of the Netflix original series are eager to revisit the city of Hawkins. With the Upside Down looming, the show's next season has lots to sift through, and David Harbour wants fans to know Stranger Things already has an ending in mind.

Recently, the actor sat down with CNET to talk about his work on Stranger Things. Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper, admitted he's very proud of the show for not straying from its story.

"I feel very proud of that because we're not going to get sort of lost in our story and leave these strands. We're going to tie things up," the actor said.

Continuing, Harbour went on to liken the overall story Stranger Things will tell to a rather famous sci-fi trilogy.

"Like Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi have an arc to them; I think Stranger Things, be it season 4 or season 5, has an arc to it that I understand."

While there is no telling how long Stranger Things will last, it seems its next season will be a big one. In the past, Harbour teased fans over how season three takes cues from several major films, but the actor stopped short of name-dropping the epics.

"If you're a real fan of Stranger Things and you really want to know, I would go look at the great films that were released in '85, of which there were many, and just go down that list and think of the possibilities that we could be going with," Harbour said.

"I think it is a specific season to 1985, and so you'll see references to that. We're experimenting a lot this season, and we're taking risks, and I hope that they pay off but they are risks." Harbour continued. "We're going into territories we've never been to before, and it's exciting."

At this time, Netflix has yet to announce when Stranger Things season three will go live. The show's second season debuted back in October 2017 and production is winding down on its next. Currently, fans expect Netflix to release season three by mid-2019, so here's to hoping audiences will get to see Chief Hopper again sooner rather than later.

So, how would you like Stranger Things to bow out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!