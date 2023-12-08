Stranger Things Final Season Set to Start Shooting in January

Last month, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with David Harbour, and the actor teased that production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things would be happening very soon. According to Deadline, it looks like the tentative start date is going to be January 8th. The outlet's latest report claims things are "still in flux," but multiple sources have confirmed that January 8th is the expected start date with January 5th also being mentioned as a possibility.

It's being reported that some of the cast has already arrived in Atlanta, Georgia AKA Hawkins, Indiana. The table reads for the final season are expected to begin sometime this month with filming beginning in the new year. The series was close to beginning production on the fifth season earlier this year when the WGA strike began. That strike was soon followed by the SAG strike, which put most remaining projects on hold.

How Will Stranger Things End?

"I'm gonna just make a bold statement," Harbour told ComicBook.com soon after the SAG strike ended. "Each year, it feels like the show's getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don't, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because I'm going down there next week to start and I'm going to pour my whole heart into this thing. I've read some of the scripts and in my mind, they're stunningly beautiful. It's time. We're going to knock it out of the park. We're going to deliver you the finale that you need, that you want, that I want."

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season in 2024.