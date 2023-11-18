Stranger Things: The First Shadow Reveals First Look at Stage Play's Demogorgon

Stranger Things is heading back into production for its fifth and final season, but that's not the only thing fans of the Netflix series have to look forward to. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new stage play that is coming to London's West End and it is set in Hawkins, Indiana in 1959. The play is based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry. The First Shadow will feature younger versions of the characters Jim Hopper, Joyce Byers, Bob Newby, and Henry Creel. The first photos of the production were shared last month, and now the folks behind the play have released a first look at the Demogorgon.

"Henry, meet Demogorgon. FIRST LOOK at #StrangerThingsOnStage. 🙌 📸: Manuel Harlan," Stranger Things On Stage shared. You can check out the photo below:

Who Is Starring in Stranger Things: The First Shadow?

Stranger Things: The First Shadow's cast includes Oscar Lloyd as James Hopper, Jr., Isabella Pappas as Joyce Maldonado, Christopher Buckley as Bob Newby, Michael Jibson as Victor Creel, Patrick Vaill as Dr. Brenner, Shane Attwooll as Chief Hopper, Kemi Awoderu as Sue Anderson, Chase Brown as Lonnie Byers, Ammar Duffus as Charles Sinclair, Gilles Geary as Ted Wheeler, Florence Guy as Karen Childress, Max Harwood as Allen Munson, Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, Matthew Pidgeon as Father Newby, Calum Ross as Walter Henderson, Maisie Norma Seaton as Claudia Henderson, Lauren Ward as Virginia Creel and Ella Karuna Williams as Patty Newby. Additional cast members include Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Tom Peters, Kingdom Sibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes and Meesha Turner.

"We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow," Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. "Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We're dying to tell you more about the story but won't – it's more fun to discover it for yourself. Can't wait to see you nerds in London!"

"The world and mythology of Stranger Things has enabled a rich and fertile ground for creating an incredible story for the stage," Sonia Friedman added. "The Duffer Brothers have built a huge global following for good reason, and a world-class creative team has built on their boundless imagination to dream up an unbelievably exciting theatrical event for our audiences. Set within the canon of Stranger Things, this new play opens in London, with the West End hosting the only place in the world to experience this new story – for now. I'm thrilled to reunite with my visionary long-term collaborator Stephen Daldry. Together, with our brilliant Netflix partners, we can't wait to welcome Stranger Things fans into theatre, and theatregoers into the realm of Stranger Things."

Stay tuned for more updates about Stranger Things: The First Shadow.