Stranger Things: Iron Maiden Has Perfect Response to Eddie Munson Meme

The final two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things hit Netflix last week, and fans have been loving the latest season. Volume One of Season Four was a big one for Kate Bush, whose 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" shot up the music charts and earned Bush millions in royalties marking the musician's first top ten hit in the United States. After Volume Two of Season Four dropped, another band had their time to shine. In the finale, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in a key scene in order to distract deadly demobats, and it has caused a resurgence in love for the song. However, Kate Bush and Metallica aren't the only musicians to get shoutouts in the show. There's a moment when some of the Stranger Things kids are trying to find music to snap Nancy (Natalia Dyer) out of Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) grasp, but Eddie's collection only features heavy metal. Eddie came to the defense of Iron Maiden in the scene, and the band had a great reaction on Twitter.

"We're with you, Eddie," the band wrote. They shared a screenshot of Eddie holding up an Iron Maiden tape proclaiming "This is music!" The moment has become a meme on Twitter with people swapping out the tape for various other albums. However, the Iron Maiden response might be the best one. You can check it out below:

Recently, Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer spoke with Collider about "Running Up That Hill" and shared they don't plan to try to replicate the viral success of the song with another jam in Season 5.

"'The 'Running up that Hill,' the Kate Bush thing, [is] so bizarre," Matt Duffer said. "I'm not on TikTok, but people are like, 'Oh, it's all over TikTok!' I don't even really understand what that means, but it's just bizarre how that stuff happens."

"Whether it happens again with another band ... I don't know. It's certainly the type of thing you're not going to, in Season 5, attempt to replicate," Duffer added. "I'm already getting asked that question, it's like, 'What song are [you] going to do in Season 5?' I'm like, 'We're not going to do that again.' Because if we do it, it will fail."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

All nine episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.