Stranger Things Gives Metallica's "Master of Puppets" Massive Streaming Boost After Season 4 Scene

Stranger Things actually gave "Masters of Puppets" a massive boost on streaming platforms after Season 4's iconic scene. It seems like the Netflix show is a one-way ticket to streaming success after both this song and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" popped off directly following Stranger Things 4. Luminate explains that there's been a 65% jump in plays for the Metallica song. Six days after Season 4 became available, the song was streamed 7,655,536 times according to their numbers. That's a massive jump from 1,020,333 in the previous week. But, word of mouth travels fast. In the same notion, the song spread like wildfire after viewers from all over rushed to binge the final two outings of the penultimate season of the show.

Bush actually talked to BBC Radio 4 about the monumental moment for Stranger Things. It seems very clear that she had no idea how hard the fans were going to go.

"You might've heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix," She said on her website. "It features the song, 'Running Up That Hill' which is being given a whole new lease on life by the young fans who love the show — I love it too! Because of this, 'Running Up That Hill' is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It's all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

"It's just extraordinary. I mean, it's such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention, but I never imagined that it would be anything like this," Bush explained to BBC. "It's so exciting. It's quite shocking really, isn't it? The whole world's gone mad ... What's really wonderful is that this is a whole new audience who in a lot of cases haven't heard of me, and I love that. The thought of all these young people hearing this song for the first time and discovering it, well, I think it's very special."

Have you been digging the Stranger Things soundtrack this season? Let us know down in the comments!