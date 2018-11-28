‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Cast Spotted Filming Huge Finale Scene

As Stranger Things begins winding down production on its third season, the cast has been spotted filming what looks like a major scene from the finale.

Photos show most of the core cast, including Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, filming a scene that seems to involve the kids, Winona Ryder’s Joyce Byers, and a small army of soldiers and EMTs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

The cast of #StrangerThings films an epic scene for the Season 3 finale! //t.co/SK4BdvyJwy — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 9, 2018

While Stranger Things 3 doesn’t yet have an official release date, producer Shawn Levy has teased some things to come in the new season and beyond.

“I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season Four,” he said. “Season Four is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided. And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumptions. So even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season. We’re always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we’re going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting. And I have no doubt that Season 3 will be no exception.”

In a separate interview, Levy and Stranger Things star David Harbour teased that the new season will take inspiration from some “epic” movies, though he wouldn’t reveal which films specifically.

“If you’re a real fan of Stranger Things and you really want to know, I would go look at the great films that were released in ’85, of which there were many, and just go down that list and think of the possibilities that we could be going with,” Harbour suggested. “I think it is a specific season to 1985, and so you’ll see references to that.

“We’re experimenting a lot this season, and we’re taking risks, and I hope that they pay off but they are risks.” Harbour continued. “We’re going into territories we’ve never been to before, and it’s exciting.”

This year, Netflix for the first time dubbed November 6th as “Stranger Things Day.” To commemorate the occasion, it released a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Stranger Things 3.

Are you excited for Stranger Things Season Three? Let us know what you think in the comments!