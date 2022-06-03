Stranger Things Season 4 Finale is Shorter Than You Heard

✖

The first volume of Stranger Things' fourth season is currently streaming on Netflix, and the final two episodes of the season are hitting the streaming site in July. The episodes of Season Four have been longer than in previous seasons, and the upcoming finale is set to be over two hours. However, previous reports suggested the finale would be about 2.5 hours and now the official Twitter account for the Strangers Things writers has shared the runtime is slightly shorter at 2 hours and 19 minutes.

You can check out their tweet below:

Official finale runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) June 3, 2022

"A lot of it had to do with the fact that we had characters spread out in three locations and we had a lot more plot. It must be quadruple the plot we had in Season 3," Matt Duffer previously explained to TheWrap. "That was our fun blockbuster season. This season we knew that Season 5 was going to be our last, we had to start revealing a lot."

"The more we were writing, the more we realized we need more time in order for these reveals to land, in order for these storylines to work," Matt pointed out. "Partway through we knew we needed to ask Netflix for nine episodes instead of eight and as we started shooting we realized, 'Oh these are mega-long episodes.'"

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower.

As for the upcoming fifth and final season, Harbour recently spoke to Variety and teased what's to come in the show's final season.

"I think it varies from person to person, from character to character, and I'm such a harassment specialist that I think I've gotten it out of them. It's been back and forth about like, 'What happens to Hopper? Is he a character that's able to survive Hawkins or does he die?'" Harbour shared. "I know what happens and it's quite moving and quite beautiful."

Volume One of Stranger Things' fourth season is now streaming on Netflix with Volume Two dropping on July 1st.