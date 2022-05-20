Stranger Things Season 4 to Have 9 Supersized Episodes, Releasing 7 Episodes as Volume 1

✖





Stranger Things 4 is shaping up to be packed with content. Netflix announced that the 9 episodes of Season 4 would be even bigger than usual. On their blog, they indicate that Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 will be seven episodes long. Each one of these is a lengthy entry. (Netflix says that the seventh episode is 1 hour and 38 mins long!) But, that's basically nothing compared to Volume 2, which gets rolling on July 1. In the final two episodes, things get even more intense with the eighth episode clicking in at an hour and 25 minutes.

Seeing as how Stranger Things 4 is the biggest season of the show ever, it's only right that finale would be suitably epic. Netflix says that the finale will be almost two and a half hours. When you add it all up, that's 13 hours of content for the viewers. The Hawkins kids are going through some changes during this season and it looks like the fans will too.

The Duffer Brothers actually spoke to Collider about their plans for the final season of the show. It seems as though Stranger Things 5 has already been outlined. So, the end feels a lot closer than it did before the trailer for Season 4 came.

"We had all the [Season 4] scripts before we started shooting, so we could look at the whole thing as a whole. And we outlined all of five," Matt Duffer told the outlet. "So it really is four and five are like of a piece, and this was due to the six-month hiatus that we had due to the pandemic. So we don't typically have as much time. It usually feels like the train is going down the tracks and Ross and I and our writers are just throwing down track as we're going, once we're halfway through the season. And for the first time ever, we were able to look at it globally, not just Season 4, but Season 5 as well."

Here's how Netflix is describing the new season of Stranger Things: "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Are you going to be watching all 13 hours? Let us know down in the comments!