Get an Exclusive Preview of Stranger Things: SIX #2

The first season of Stranger Things introduced audiences to a mysterious world where kids had telepathic abilities and another dimension housed a number of nefarious monsters. Fans grew to know and love Eleven, a young girl subjected to a number of experiments that were intended to strengthen her powers, with Season Two introducing viewers to a variety of her fellow subjects who had managed to escape the scientific facility. The new comic book series Stranger Things: SIX from writer Jody Houser and artist Edgar Salazar serves as a prequel to the first season, whose second issue hits shelves on Wednesday, June 26th.

Stranger Things: SIX follows Francine, a teenage girl with precognition. She’s struggled through a lifetime of exploitation: first by her parents, then by Dr. Brenner of Hawkins Laboratory. Dr. Brenner wants to harness her powers as well as those of the other gifted children that they hold captive at the lab. Wracked by increasingly disturbing visions, she sees an opportunity to change her life. But at what cost?

Check out an exclusive preview of the new issue below before it hits shelves on Wednesday, June 26th.

