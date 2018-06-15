‘Stranger Things’ Nominated for Three Teen Choice Awards

Heading into its third season, the hit Netflix series Stranger Things continues to rake in critical praise and awards recognition. This week, the sci-fi streamer received three Teen Choice Awards nominations.

Teenagers across the country voted for Stranger Things in three different categories. The series itself is nominated for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show, while both Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo earned acting nominations.

Surprisingly, the recently-cancelled Freeform series Shadowhunters tied Riverdale for the most nominations, each series earning a total of five.

You can check out the full list of nominees below!

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Empire

Famous in Love

Riverdale

Star

The Fosters

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse — Riverdale

Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett — Empire

K.J. Apa — Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Bella Thorne — Famous in Love

Camila Mendes — Riverdale

Chrissy Metz — This Is Us

Lili Reinhart — Riverdale

Maia Mitchell — The Fosters

Ryan Destiny — Star

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

iZombie

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Originals

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley — The 100

Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things

Joseph Morgan — The Originals

Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Eliza Taylor — The 100

Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time

Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Rose McIver — iZombie

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood — Supergirl

Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon

David Mazouz — Gotham

Grant Gustin — The Flash

Lucas Till — MacGyver

Stephen Amell — Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton — The Flash

Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Danielle Panabaker — The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow

Melissa Benoist — Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

black-ish

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson — black-ish

Elias Harger — Fuller House

Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin

Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

America Ferrera — Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin

Kristen Bell — The Good Place

Sarah Hyland — Modern Family

Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Rick and Morty

Steven Universe

The Simpsons

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: Battle for Stardom

The Voice

Total Divas

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Dawson’s Creek

Friends

Gossip Girl

One Tree Hill

That ’70s Show

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle

Derek Hough — World of Dance

DJ Khaled — The Four: Battle for Stardom

Hailey Baldwin — Drop the Mic

Kelly Clarkson — The Voice

Meghan Trainor — The Four: Battle for Stardom

The Teen Choice Awards will air on Sunday, August 12 at 8pm ET on FOX.