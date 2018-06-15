‘Stranger Things’ Nominated for Three Teen Choice Awards

Heading into its third season, the hit Netflix series Stranger Things continues to rake in critical praise and awards recognition. This week, the sci-fi streamer received three Teen Choice Awards nominations.
Teenagers across the country voted for Stranger Things in three different categories. The series itself is nominated for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show, while both Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo earned acting nominations.
Surprisingly, the recently-cancelled Freeform series Shadowhunters tied Riverdale for the most nominations, each series earning a total of five.
You can check out the full list of nominees below!
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
- Empire
- Famous in Love
- Riverdale
- Star
- The Fosters
- This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
- Cole Sprouse — Riverdale
- Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor
- Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy
- Jussie Smollett — Empire
- K.J. Apa — Riverdale
- Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
- Bella Thorne — Famous in Love
- Camila Mendes — Riverdale
- Chrissy Metz — This Is Us
- Lili Reinhart — Riverdale
- Maia Mitchell — The Fosters
- Ryan Destiny — Star
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
- iZombie
- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Stranger Things
- Supernatural
- The 100
- The Originals
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
- Bob Morley — The 100
- Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things
- Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things
- Joseph Morgan — The Originals
- Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
- Eliza Taylor — The 100
- Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time
- Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
- Rose McIver — iZombie
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
- Arrow
- Gotham
- Lethal Weapon
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Supergirl
- The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
- Chris Wood — Supergirl
- Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon
- David Mazouz — Gotham
- Grant Gustin — The Flash
- Lucas Till — MacGyver
- Stephen Amell — Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
- Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
- Candice Patton — The Flash
- Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Danielle Panabaker — The Flash
- Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow
- Melissa Benoist — Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
- black-ish
- Fuller House
- Jane the Virgin
- Modern Family
- The Big Bang Theory
- The Good Place
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
- Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Anthony Anderson — black-ish
- Elias Harger — Fuller House
- Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat
- Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin
- Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
- America Ferrera — Superstore
- Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House
- Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
- Kristen Bell — The Good Place
- Sarah Hyland — Modern Family
- Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
- Bob’s Burgers
- Family Guy
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
- Rick and Morty
- Steven Universe
- The Simpsons
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- Lip Sync Battle
- MasterChef Junior
- The Four: Battle for Stardom
- The Voice
- Total Divas
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
- Dawson’s Creek
- Friends
- Gossip Girl
- One Tree Hill
- That ’70s Show
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
- Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle
- Derek Hough — World of Dance
- DJ Khaled — The Four: Battle for Stardom
- Hailey Baldwin — Drop the Mic
- Kelly Clarkson — The Voice
- Meghan Trainor — The Four: Battle for Stardom
The Teen Choice Awards will air on Sunday, August 12 at 8pm ET on FOX.