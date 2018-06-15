Horror

‘Stranger Things’ Nominated for Three Teen Choice Awards

Heading into its third season, the hit Netflix series Stranger Things continues to rake in […]

By

Heading into its third season, the hit Netflix series Stranger Things continues to rake in critical praise and awards recognition. This week, the sci-fi streamer received three Teen Choice Awards nominations.

Teenagers across the country voted for Stranger Things in three different categories. The series itself is nominated for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show, while both Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo earned acting nominations.

Surprisingly, the recently-cancelled Freeform series Shadowhunters tied Riverdale for the most nominations, each series earning a total of five.

You can check out the full list of nominees below!

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

  • Empire
  • Famous in Love
  • Riverdale
  • Star
  • The Fosters
  • This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

  • Cole Sprouse — Riverdale
  • Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor
  • Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy
  • Jussie Smollett — Empire
  • K.J. Apa — Riverdale
  • Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

  • Bella Thorne — Famous in Love
  • Camila Mendes — Riverdale
  • Chrissy Metz — This Is Us
  • Lili Reinhart — Riverdale
  • Maia Mitchell — The Fosters
  • Ryan Destiny — Star

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

  • iZombie
  • Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
  • Stranger Things
  • Supernatural
  • The 100
  • The Originals

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

  • Bob Morley — The 100
  • Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
  • Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things
  • Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things
  • Joseph Morgan — The Originals
  • Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

  • Eliza Taylor — The 100
  • Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
  • Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
  • Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time
  • Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
  • Rose McIver — iZombie

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

  • Arrow
  • Gotham
  • Lethal Weapon
  • Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
  • Supergirl
  • The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

  • Chris Wood — Supergirl
  • Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon
  • David Mazouz — Gotham
  • Grant Gustin — The Flash
  • Lucas Till — MacGyver
  • Stephen Amell — Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

  • Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
  • Candice Patton — The Flash
  • Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
  • Danielle Panabaker — The Flash
  • Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow
  • Melissa Benoist — Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

  • black-ish
  • Fuller House
  • Jane the Virgin
  • Modern Family
  • The Big Bang Theory
  • The Good Place

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

  • Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Anthony Anderson — black-ish
  • Elias Harger — Fuller House
  • Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat
  • Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin
  • Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

  • America Ferrera — Superstore
  • Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House
  • Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
  • Kristen Bell — The Good Place
  • Sarah Hyland — Modern Family
  • Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Family Guy
  • Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
  • Rick and Morty
  • Steven Universe
  • The Simpsons

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

  • Keeping Up With the Kardashians
  • Lip Sync Battle
  • MasterChef Junior
  • The Four: Battle for Stardom
  • The Voice
  • Total Divas

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

  • Dawson’s Creek
  • Friends
  • Gossip Girl
  • One Tree Hill
  • That ’70s Show
  • The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

  • Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle
  • Derek Hough — World of Dance
  • DJ Khaled — The Four: Battle for Stardom
  • Hailey Baldwin — Drop the Mic
  • Kelly Clarkson — The Voice
  • Meghan Trainor — The Four: Battle for Stardom

The Teen Choice Awards will air on Sunday, August 12 at 8pm ET on FOX.

