‘Suspiria’ Remake Gets Hard “R” Rating

The original Suspiria is a disturbing and unsettling experience thanks to its entrancing score and surreal visuals, elements which the upcoming remake might find difficult to recreate. The remake’s official Twitter account did confirm, however, that the new film will get an R rating thanks to its combination of graphic content and nightmarish visuals.

The account shared an image of its official MPAA rating, which warned of “Disturbing content involving ritualistic violence, bloody images and graphic nudity, and for some language including sexual references.” The account included the caption, “This is accurate.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It doesn’t come as much surprise that the film scored this rating, as star Dakota Johnson revealed that filming the movie was such an intense experience, she sought therapy upon its completion.

“[Filming Suspiria], no lie, f-cked me up so much that I had to go to therapy,” Johnson revealed to Elle. “We were in an abandoned hotel on top of a mountain. It had 30 telephone poles on the roof, so there was electricity pulsating through the building, and everyone was shocking each other.”

The new film is set in 1977 Berlin and follows a young American woman who joins a prestigious dance company. She arrives just as one of the members mysteriously disappears. As she gets more involved in the dance company, she begins to suspect that the dance troupe is harboring a disturbing secret.

The film also stars Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Mia Goth (A Cure For Wellness), and Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass).

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will be providing the film with its score.

One possible reason that the film turned out so horrifying is that director Luca Guadagnino opted to manifest the feelings the original film evoked in him as opposed to merely re-telling the narrative.

“Every movie I make is a step inside my teenage dreams, and Suspiria is the most remarkably precise teenage megalomaniac dream I could have had,” the filmmaker told The Guardian. “I saw the poster when I was 11 and then I saw the film when I was 14, and it hit me hard. I immediately started to dream about making my own version of it. So in a way it makes me smile when I hear people say, ‘How dare you remakeSuspiria. Typical commerce-driven mentality.’ I was just a boy who had seen a movie that made him what he became. So that’s how I am approaching it: a homage to the incredible, powerful emotion I felt when I saw it.”

Suspiria lands in theaters November 2nd.

Are you surprised the film snagged this rating? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Twitter, suspiriamovie]