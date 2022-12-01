Teen Wolf: The Movie Poster Revealed by Paramount+ (Exclusive)

Ahead of the film's release, and to celebrate the cast's panel at Brazil's 2022 CCXP, Paramount+ has debuted the first poster for Teen Wolf: The Movie which you can see exclusively here! The cast for the all-new movie as well as the upcoming spinoff series Wolf Pack will appear Comic Con Xperience on Sunday, December 4th with an exclusive panel in addition to an immersive one-of-a-kind experience recreating Beacon Hills forest that allows attendees to practice their archery skills by embodying everyone's beloved character Allison. Check out the first Teen Wolf: The Movie poster below!

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

(Photo: Paramount)

Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Derek Hale for the project along with Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Not returning for the film are Dylan O'Brien, who said it was a "difficult decision" to not return as Stiles Stilinski, and Arden Cho.

"Well, it's interesting because Teen Wolf, the show was a reboot, and now we're kind of rebooting the reboot," Hoechlin previously told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "That was so cool. I think it's pretty rare that people get the opportunity to work on a show for almost 10 years, step away for five and then come back to it," Posey said. "Like just that thought, and that concept alone is something I cherish, and I think it's really special because I don't think a lot of people get that opportunity to do that, you know, but then you know, talking about the actual content of the movie and us being able to work with each other again, and it's awesome, dude, I'm super stoked for the fans to check it out. And I you know, he did a really great job with the script, and it's fun. It's an adventure. It's a ride."

Teen Wolf: The Movie will premiere on Thursday, January 26, 2023 on Paramount+. Both the film and the Wolf Pack series will premiere in Paramount+ Brazil and Latin America in 2023 with an exact date to be announced.