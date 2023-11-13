Terrifier 3: Art the Clown Returns in New Teaser

The trajectory of most slasher franchises is that, after the initial installment, sequels descend further into obscurity, but with the Terrifier franchise, fans have been growing more passionate with each entry in the series, with the first teaser for Terrifier 3 having been unveiled online. While the initial movie earned a very limited release, it was its arrival on streaming services that led to its popularity, ultimately allowing Terrifier 2 to earn screenings in major markets, with those screenings turning out impressive profits. This should allow Terrifier 3 to be bolder, bigger, and bloodier than fans had ever expected, as you can catch glimpses of in the below teaser. Check out the Terrifier 3 teaser below before it hits theaters on October 25, 2024.

"Terrifier 2's remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art the Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit," writer/director Damien Leone shared of the release. "In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in Terrifier 3,and I can't wait for you to see what's in store for Art the Clown."

"In the world of horror, Damien Leone's Terrifier franchise stands as a defiant embodiment of anti-Hollywood ethos," Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting, added. "With an unwavering commitment to delivering precisely what the fans desire, Leone has crafted an entirely independent sequel. Terrifier 3 is going to have nastier kills, a bigger budget, and an even crazier storyline."

Per press release, "During the re-release of Terrifier 2 in theaters on November 1st, which came in at number 5 in gross box office, fans had the opportunity to catch the Terrifier 3 teaser. The teaser also revealed an intriguing twist -- the upcoming installment will be Christmas-themed, adding an extra layer of anticipation for horror enthusiasts. In the third installment of Damien Leone's breakout horror film, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

"The release date of Terrifier 3 is two years after its predecessor, Terrifier 2, which was released theatrically on October 6, 2022. The ultra-gory, 138-minute unrated film ravaged theaters during its highly publicized theatrical run, pulling in over $11 Million in domestic box office. During that time, Terrifier 2 found its way to mainstream press with Variety detailing how Terrifier 2 'became this year's unlikeliest box office success' and how the film 'is inspiring horror fiends and skeptics to go to their local cinemas in droves to assess the hype for themselves.' Terrifier 2 became CERTIFIED FRESH by Rotten Tomatoes and the movie even found its way onto Stephen King's radar with the IT author Tweeting that Terrifier 2 is 'grossin' you out old-school.' The New York Times called Terrifier 2 'the little horror movie that could' while calling it 'the most talked-about horror movie this Halloween.'

"Terrifier 2 marked the next horrifying chapter in the Art the Clown saga; in which the demonic killer, portrayed by David Howard Thornton, returns with a vengeance. Lauren LaVera became a breakout star and fans across the world embraced her as the next Final Girl. Terrifier veteran Samantha Scaffidi reprised her role as Victoria Heyes, and horror icon Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and professional wrestler Chris Jericho (AEW) made unforgettable cameos that had audiences talking.

"Set one year after its predecessor, Terrifier 2 continued the gruesome story of Art the Clown and his insatiable thirst for murder. When a sinister force resurrects Art, he is once again upon the unsuspecting residents of Miles County. Back for another Halloween, Art sets his sights on a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively, delivering a chilling and relentless tale of horror. "

Terrifier 3 hits theaters on October 25, 2024.

