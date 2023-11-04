Terrifier 3 Confirms Halloween 2024 Release

Terrifier 2 set the box office on fire in a way that made it one of the biggest surprises of the year, and the wait for Terrifier 3 just got shorter. Director Damien Leone and Bloody Disgusting confirmed the news, revealing that the Terrifier 3 release date will be October 25, 2024. Though Terrifier 3 will debut in theaters in time for Halloween, the slasher sequel will actually be set at Christmas time, joining a rare collection of holiday-themed horrors that we can enjoy in October and in December. Currently no other movies are scheduled to be released in theaters on October 25, 2024, but the untitled Smile sequel is set to arrive the week before, October 18, 2024.

"Terrifier 2's remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art the Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit," Leone said in a statement about Terrifier 3's release date. "In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in Terrifier 3, and I can't wait for you to see what's in store for Art the Clown."

"It achieved revenues of roughly 60 times the production cost and was powered almost exclusively by social marketing," Cineverse chairman and CEO Chris McGurk previously said of Terrifier 3. "We are thrilled that Damien and Phil have chosen to stay true to the franchise and keep the film uncut and independent vs. going the studio route. We aim to make this film the centerpiece of our releasing strategy which is focused on creator-friendly collaboration to generate fan-favorite franchises and remakes that work theatrically and drive streaming subscription revenues."

Terrifier 2 arrived in 2022 having been made on just a $250,000 budget, slicing open the box office and bringing in over $11 million thanks to its release strategy. This major success was a shock to non-genre fans since the film had no known stars in the cast, a limited marketing budget, and its content lacked mainstream appeal due to the very graphic nature of the film's gore. That success paved the way for the third movie though, and potentially a fourth one too.

In a previous interview with Variety, Leone teased that he'd been considering the plot for Terrifier 3 while working on the second film. "There are so many questions brought up in 'Part 2' that are not answered, and that was part of the design because I know I'm going into a 'Part 3,'" Leone said. "I pretty much have the entire treatment ready for ' Part 3,' but it's getting so big that it could potentially split into a ' Part 4' because I wouldn't want to make another 2 hour 20 minute movie. So we'll see."