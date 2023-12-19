New Thanksgiving Featurette Teases the Film's Home Release (Exclusive)

The feasts of Thanksgiving might be behind us, but that doesn't mean we can't still celebrate the holiday-themed chaos of Eli Roth's Thanksgiving, which is available to buy or rent today on Premium VOD and is also still screening in theaters. In honor of the film's debut on PVOD, we have an exclusive clip featuring some behind-the-scenes moments and other featurettes that will be available as supplemental materials for those who purchase Thanksgiving. You can check out the exclusive tease of behind-the-scenes featurettes above and catch Thanksgiving in theaters and to buy or rent on Premium VOD today.

Thanksgiving is described, "After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts -- the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays...or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?"

The movie stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon.

Thanksgiving is far from being the first horror movie to embrace the traditions of holidays, as films like Halloween and countless others have centered around All Hallow's Eve, while movies like Black Christmas, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Krampus have unfolded around Christmas. As far as Thanksgiving is concerned, however, there's been a smaller selection of genre pictures that channel the spirit of the season, such as Blood Rage and two Thankskilling movies. A sequel to the movie has already been confirmed, with writer/director Eli Roth having shared prior to the movie's release that he would be excited to expand the franchise.

"Well, we didn't really think too much beyond this movie, but as we were shooting, you start joking around going, 'Oh yeah, we could do a movie set there, we could do this, we could do that. The Thanksgiving-verse,'" Roth previously revealed to ComicBook.com. "I mean, it's completely up to the fans. But we had such a great time making it and the more you think about it, the more ideas you get. And working with this cast, which is a dream cast, the cast of a lifetime, and reuniting with Milan [Chadima] my DP from Hostel and Hostel II and the original [Thanksgiving] trailer. We were like, we don't want to stop. It was one of those shoots. It was so fast, when the shoot ended, we were really sad it was over. We thought, 'Okay, how can we get back to this?' So if the movie does well, I'd love to continue it."

Thanksgiving is available to purchase or rent now on PVOD and also playing in theaters.

