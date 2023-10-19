New Thanksgiving Promo Teases Eli Roth Delivering a Holiday Legend

When movie audiences think of horror movies, they typically think that October is the best time of year to celebrate the genre, but with the upcoming Eli Roth film Thanksgiving, the terror will be extending into the holiday season. In an all-new promo for the movie, a slasher stalks the quiet streets of Plymouth, Massachusetts, stalking its residents as they celebrate time-honored Thanksgiving traditions. What this killer's motivations might be are yet to be seen, but this new promo offers brief glimpses at the creepy experience. Check out the new promo below before Thanksgiving slashes its way into theaters on November 17th.

"A new American horror legend emerges," Sony Pictures captioned the video. "Take a seat at John Carver's table in [Thanksgiving] -- exclusively in movie theaters November 17th."

Thanksgiving is described, "After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts -- the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays...or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?"

The movie stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon.

Even if the deadly John Carver will seemingly be an all-new threat for the world of horror, this isn't the first time that audiences have caught glimpses of him.

Back in 2007, filmmakers Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino teamed up for Grindhouse, a project that aimed to capture the spirit of watching a back-to-back double feature of genre films that used to be a more commonplace experience. To authentically replicate that spirit, the pair even enlisted fellow filmmakers to develop fake trailers to break up the films Planet Terror and Death Proof. One of those trailers came from Eli Roth, with his trailer for the throwback "Thanksgiving" showcasing a slasher that borrowed the similar premise of a killer taking out residents of the Massachusetts town.

With that trailer merely featuring the more gruesome moments from the fictional film, the upcoming full-length adventure is sure to expand on the story in frightening ways.

Thanksgiving lands in theaters on November 17th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie?