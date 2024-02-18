Thanksgiving: Hit Horror Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Thanksgiving has finally made its way to the world of streaming, and it hasn't taken the hew horror hit very long to start slashing its competition. Netflix and Sony Pictures have had a streaming deal in place for some time, so the Sony-released Thanksgiving was bound to hit Netflix at some point. However, many fans weren't expecting it to arrive in February, especially since it wasn't on Netflix's most recent monthly newsletter.

The Eli Roth slasher made its debut on Netflix over the weekend with very little fanfare. The lack of promotion hasn't hurt the film's performance, though. Thanksgiving has immediately become one of the most popular films on the service in the United States.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Thanksgiving as the second place film on the entire service, trailing only Netflix original rom-com Players, which just arrived on Valentine's Day.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!