Thanksgiving: Hit Horror Movie Now Streaming on Netflix
Eli Roth's popular new slasher is already making waves on Netflix.
Thanksgiving has finally made its way to the world of streaming, and it hasn't taken the hew horror hit very long to start slashing its competition. Netflix and Sony Pictures have had a streaming deal in place for some time, so the Sony-released Thanksgiving was bound to hit Netflix at some point. However, many fans weren't expecting it to arrive in February, especially since it wasn't on Netflix's most recent monthly newsletter.
The Eli Roth slasher made its debut on Netflix over the weekend with very little fanfare. The lack of promotion hasn't hurt the film's performance, though. Thanksgiving has immediately become one of the most popular films on the service in the United States.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Thanksgiving as the second place film on the entire service, trailing only Netflix original rom-com Players, which just arrived on Valentine's Day.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Players
"A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps?"
2. Thanksgiving
"One year after a Black Friday tragedy, a ruthless killer stalks Plymouth, Massachusetts to exact revenge — one complicit resident at a time."
3. Lover, Stalker, Killer
"In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme."
4. Einstein and the Bomb
"What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his won words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius."
5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
6. Orion and the Dark
"A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark."
7. American Assassin
"After grad student Mitch Ramp suffers a tragic loss during a terrorist attack, his single-minded thirst for vengeance catches the interest of the CIA."
8. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."
9. Seraphim Falls
"A former Confederate colonel leads a posse into the mountainous American West on hunt for an ex-Union officer who committed a wartime atrocity."
10. The Re-Education of Molly Singer
"When her partying habits land heroin trouble at work, a lawyer must return to college to help make her boss's shy son more popular — or lose her job."