Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Gets Blu-ray Release Date

A project more than 15 years in the making, Eli Roth finally delivered on the promise of his Grindhouse trailer last month when he unleashed his full-length Thanksgiving movie in theaters, and while the film is still in theaters and also available for a premium VOD rental, it will be landing on Blu-ray and DVD next month. While details have yet to be confirmed in regards to the special features that will be available on the physical media release, Roth's films typically have substantial and entertaining supplemental materials, with the physical media release of the slasher likely offering up plenty for fans to dive into. Thanksgiving lands on Blu-ray and DVD on January 30, 2024.

Thanksgiving is described, "After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts -- the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays...or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?"

The movie stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon.

The film proved to be a hit with both audiences and critics alike, resulting in the confirmation of a sequel just weeks after the debut film's release. While the sequel isn't expected to hit theaters until 2025, stars of the film Verlaque and Manheim recently shared a tease of the upcoming movie.

"Eli did call me before it was announced that there would be a sequel, and he has many ideas. I probably cannot share them, but I do believe I will be coming back. I hope so," Verlaque shared with ComicBook.com about a possible return. "I know he wants to have me back, which is an honor. I think he's going to outdo himself, so I'm excited to see what comes to fruition."

Manheim added, "I'm excited to see Thanksgiving 2, whether or not I'm in it, so we'll see. But I can't wait. Personally, Ryan, he doesn't feel like his story is fully told yet, so let's finish his story or just get it going."

