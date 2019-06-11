Shout Factory Releasing LGBTQ+ Pride Edition of The Babadook Blu-ray

The internet is a weird place, especially when it comes to meme culture. For example, back in 2017 a movement started that was pronouncing Mr. Babadook, the monstrous figure from the 2014 horror film The Babadook, as an unexpected gay icon. Beginning as a Tumblr post proclaiming it was obvious the character was gay, Mr. Babadook was quickly embraced by the LGBTQ+ community and inspired countless memes. Like most popular memes, the popularity of the character subsided, though many in the horror community still remember the unexpected turn of events. In honor of Pride Month, Blu-ray distributors Shout Factory are releasing a special Pride version of The Babadook on Blu-ray, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Per Shout Factory, “Thanks to the unpredictable world of social media, viral videos, and passionate fans, The Babadook became an unexpected and embraced LGBTQ mascot in 2017 and even carried over into last year as well. This year, we fling the closet doors open even further to cement his status! We’ve created a special release with participation from our fine partners at IFC Midnight: an official limited edition and numbered Pride Month-themed slipcover packaging that will be shrink-wrapped over our existing Blu-ray release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The slipcover has a gloss finish with embossed highlights. Only 2,500 are being made. This variant will be sold exclusively on Shoutfactory.com. To further celebrate Pride Month, we are donating a percentage of all sales during the month of June to the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Their organization provides valuable and much-needed services to many, not just in L.A. but across the country. We also encourage you to consider donating directly to them at https://lalgbtcenter.org/how-you-can-help/donation.

“Amelia (AFI Award winner Essie Davis, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, The Slap) is a single mother plagued by the violent death of her husband. When a disturbing storybook called Mister Babadook turns up at her house, she is forced to battle with her son’s deep-seated fear of a monster. Soon she discovers a sinister presence all around her.”

The disc’s special features are as follows:

Interviews With The Cast And Crew

Behind The Scenes

Theatrical Trailers

Earlier this year, writer/director Jennifer Kent addressed the phenomenon.

“That was mad,” Kent revealed to Bloody Disgusting. “That was crazy.”

“Of course, I love that story,” she added. “I think it’s crazy and just kept him alive. I thought ah, you bastard. He doesn’t want to die so he’s finding ways to become relevant.”

You can grab your copy at Shout Factory’s site.

Will you be adding the Blu-ray to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!