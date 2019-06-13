The Banana Splits Horror Movie Gets An R Rating

The upcoming horror film The Banana Splits, based on the classic kids’ TV show that recently saw its stars square off with the Suicide Squad, will officially be rated R, according to JoBlo. The rating is apparently for “horror violence and gore.” Back in February, it was announced that the Banana Splits were returning in a horror movie produced by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment‘s Blue Ribbon Content. Blue Ribbon will roll out the project, which is apparently just called The Banana Splits, via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment later this year before debuting it on SYFY.

This is an easy win for all you people who maintained that the Banana Splits were always nightmare fuel. We know you’re out there, and we also know you are not 100% wrong. The Banana Splits will offer a new take on the classic characters, which were first introduced to audiences in 1968 with The Banana Splits Adventure Hour variety program. In the upcoming horror thriller, a boy named Harley and his family (brother Austin, mother Beth and father Mitch) attend a taping of The Banana Splits TV show, which is supposed to be a fun-filled birthday for young Harley and business as usual for Rebecca, the producer of the series. But things take an unexpected turn — and the body count quickly rises. Can Harley, his mom and their new pals safely escape?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Banana Splits stars Dani Kind (Wyonna Earp) as Beth, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong (The Kindness of Strangers) as Harley, Romeo Carere as Austin, Steve Lund (Street Legal, Schitt’s Creek) as Mitch, and Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries, A Series of Unfortunate Events, War for the Planet of the Apes) as Rebecca. Bingo, Fleegle, Snorky and Drooper will also appear. The film is written by Jed Elinoff & Scott Thomas (Raven’s Home, My Super Psycho Sweet 16) and directed by Danishka Esterhazy (Level 16). The Banana Splits is produced by Blue Ribbon Content in association withWarner Bros. Home Entertainment and SYFY.

Live-action BRC programs include digital feature Daphne & Velma for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, while their animated offerings include Constantine: City of Demons and Freedom Fighters: The Ray. Despite having decided not to move forward with a Tremors series that would have brought Kevin Bacon back to the property for the first time in years, SYFY has become a go-to destination for familiar horror brands with Lake Placid: Legacy and the forthcoming Child’s Play series.