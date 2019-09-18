Scream Factory Releases Special Features Details on The Blob Blu-ray Release

The initial reaction to the announcement of a horror movie getting a remake is a defensive one from the horror community, but in the case of 1988’s The Blob, many fans think that film’s effectiveness surpasses the accomplishments of the original. Largely thanks to the advancements in special effects technology, the film from director Chuck Russell was able to take the somewhat cheesy sci-fi premise of an ever-expanding slime and turn it into a gory and gruesome experience full of all-time great effects sequences. The remake is getting a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray from Scream Factory on October 29th with an impressive array of special features.

The Blob is back in this horrific tale about a vile, malignant life-form that crashes to Earth in a cozy, rural American town called Arborville. Untroubled by conscience or intellect, the Blob does only one thing – and it does it well. It eats anything and everything that moves: men, women, and children. And tonight it wants to swallow the town of Arborville. The original version of The Blob thrilled and terrified audiences back in the 1950s. Now the oozing, gooey killer is back with a whole new high-tech look. What was once only suggested now comes to life with state-of-the-art special effects in the tradition of such thrilling remakes as The Thing and The Fly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Blu-ray’s special features are as follows:

NEW Audio Commentary With Director Chuck Russell, Special Effects Artist Tony Gardner, And Cinematographer Mark Irwin, Moderated By Filmmaker Joe Lynch

Audio Commentary With Director Chuck Russell, Special Effects Artist Tony Gardner, And Cinematographer Mark Irwin, Moderated By Filmmaker Joe Lynch NEW Audio Commentary With Actress Shawnee Smith

Audio Commentary With Actress Shawnee Smith NEW It Fell From The Sky! – An Interview With Director Chuck Russell

It Fell From The Sky! – An Interview With Director Chuck Russell NEW We Have Work To Do – An Interview With Actor Jeffrey DeMunn

We Have Work To Do – An Interview With Actor Jeffrey DeMunn NEW Minding The Diner – An Interview With Actress Candy Clark

Minding The Diner – An Interview With Actress Candy Clark NEW They Call Me Mellow Purple – An Interview With Actor Donovan Leitch Jr.

They Call Me Mellow Purple – An Interview With Actor Donovan Leitch Jr. NEW Try To Scream! – An Interview With Actor Bill Moseley

Try To Scream! – An Interview With Actor Bill Moseley NEW Shot Him! – An Interview With Cinematographer Mark Irwin

Shot Him! – An Interview With Cinematographer Mark Irwin NEW The Incredible Melting Man – An Interview With Special Effects Artist Tony Gardner

The Incredible Melting Man – An Interview With Special Effects Artist Tony Gardner NEW Monster Math – An Interview With Special Effects Supervisor Christopher Gilman

Monster Math – An Interview With Special Effects Supervisor Christopher Gilman NEW Haddonfield To Arborville – An Interview With Production Designer Craig Stearns

Haddonfield To Arborville – An Interview With Production Designer Craig Stearns NEW The Secret Of The Ooze – An Interview With Mechanical Designer Mark Setrakian

The Secret Of The Ooze – An Interview With Mechanical Designer Mark Setrakian NEW I Want That Organism Alive! – An Interview With Blob Mechanic Peter Abrahamson

I Want That Organism Alive! – An Interview With Blob Mechanic Peter Abrahamson NEW Gardner’s Grue Crew – Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Tony Gardner And His Team

Gardner’s Grue Crew – Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Tony Gardner And His Team Audio Commentary With Director Chuck Russell, Moderated By Film Producer Ryan Turek

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spot

Still Gallery

You can head to Scream Factory’s website to preorder the Blu-ray ahead of its October 29th release.

Will you be adding this film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!