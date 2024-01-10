The Blob Remake in the Works From Hellraiser Director

Director of 2022's Hellraiser David Bruckner has been tapped to write and direct a new take on The Blob, according to a new report from TheWrap. While reboots and remakes often earn a bad reputation among fans, as many such revivals focus mainly on merely replicating the core plot points with a contemporary vibe, The Blob is one of the rare examples of a film that earned a reboot that many regard as being superior to the source material. The Blob first landed in theaters in 1958, though it was arguably director Chuck Russell's version of the material in 1988 that resonated more strongly with audiences. Stay tuned for updates on the new The Blob.

In both the original movie and the 1988 remake, audiences saw a story about an alien goo arriving from outer space that began to consume everything in its path. The more it consumed, the larger it grew, allowing it to consume more, creating an ever-growing monstrosity. While the original movie succeeded thanks to its campy nature, Russell's film was able to use practical effects to lean into the grotesque ramifications of being consumed by an amorphous slime.

With the title having already earned a reboot, The Blob has been a concept with a lot of potential that has earned a number of reports over the years that new takes on the material were on the way. Back in 2015, Simon West was announced as developing a new reboot, which even earned Samuel L. Jackson as its star, while Rob Zombie has previously revealed he had also attempted to bring a new The Blob to life, with that take even earning concept art depicting Zombie's plans.

Bruckner first landed on horror fans' radars thanks to his work on the V/H/S franchise, before going on to further his following thanks to films like The Ritual and The Night House. In addition to delivering a new Hellraiser in 2022, Bruckner had also previously been attached to a new Friday the 13th, a project which has since been abandoned. The filmmaker weighed in on the balance of developing his own ideas while also putting his stamp on well-known properties.

"The Internet is eating our entertainment world in so many different ways, so having a vision of something that's come before us, a piece of IP that people recognize is more and more becoming the norm for movies. It's always been the case. It's just getting harder and harder and harder to get original content made," Bruckner shared with ComicBook.com in 2022 about balancing original stories vs. revivals. "I will always try to push my own projects and there is a lot of great work out there that I'm lucky to come across that I feel like should be movies and I would love to work on, but also I'm sure, I hope, there will be other conversations of existing properties, so we'll see. But also for me, I have to be able to share a vision with the fans and with the studio, whoever's presenting it for how this can succeed, and it has to be personal to me on some level."

Stay tuned for updates on a new The Blob.

Are you excited for the new reboot? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!