Rob Zombie’s Abandoned ‘The Blob’ Reboot Concept Art Unveiled

Rob Zombie established himself as a compelling filmmaker in the horror genre with his original stories like House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and The Lords of Salem. The filmmaker also took a crack at giving his take on the Halloween franchise, though he almost brought a new iteration of The Blob to life, before the project was ultimately abandoned. Alex Horley, who worked with Zombie on the concept art for the project, shared some of the art he created, hinting at what fans could have expected.

The original film debuted in 1958 and earned itself a remake in 1988. The narrative focused on an extraterrestrial threat crash-landing on earth, as a gelatinous creation began to move through town to consume and destroy everything in its path. The project Zombie was working on would have starred his wife Sheri Moon Zombie, likely depicted above, and would have featured monstrous mutations.

“It was different ’cause I thought just a giant blobby thing might just seem funny so there was some twist on that,” Zombie shared with The Playlist in 2013 about the canceled project. “It was dead serious. I was almost like a dark science fiction film, but it was serious.”

He added, “I was dealing with people on the movie, even though I was on the fence about doing anything that was considered a remake again. I really didn’t like the idea of that, but just as I went down the road further with the producers and the guys that owned the property, I didn’t feel good about the situation and I just walked away from it. My gut told me this was not a good place to be.”

The timing of the project came right after his two Halloween films, which earned mixed reviews from fans. Earlier this year, the filmmaker opened up about his take on that franchise.

“To be honest, I would rather be doing my own thing. But I am still proud of both Halloween movies. I prefer the second one, which might surprise people,” Zombie shared with GamesRadar. “But the problem is that when you do a remake you can never get a true judgment on what it is you have done. I think it’s the same deal when someone remakes A Nightmare on Elm Street or anything else – it’s just too hard to completely break the formula.”

