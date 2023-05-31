The Boogeyman Director Possibly Teaming Up With Stephen King for Another Adaptation

The Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman lands in theaters this weekend and, while the critical reactions are currently mixed, King himself was seemingly impressed with the experience, as director Rob Savage claims that, after watching the movie, King reached out to ask about collaborating again. King has long been a supporter of filmmakers bringing his material to life in various formats, whether they be as movies or TV series, so while the author's initial endorsement might not be much of a surprise, the fact that he reached out to Savage about other opportunities bodes well for the partnership. The Boogeyman lands in theaters on June 2nd.

"I can't say too much, like the rights are all tied up. It's one of the ones I mentioned to King that I really wanted to do," Savage recalled to The Kingcast. "After he saw [The Boogeyman] he -- which is a very surreal email to get from Stephen King, but he emailed me saying, 'We should work together on something.' And I immediately was like, 'I want to adapt The Langoliers,' and he was really enthusiastic about that."

Stephen King's website describes the story, "The Langoliers takes a red-eye flight from L.A. to Boston into a most unfriendly sky. Only eleven passengers survive, but landing in an eerily empty world makes them wish they hadn't. Something's waiting for them, you see...."

The story was previously adapted into a two-part miniseries back in 1995, which was one of many King stories that was brought to life in the wake of the success of the IT adaptation. While the story was initially printed in the collection Four Past Midnight, it marked one of the longer entries in any of King's collections of "short" stories, giving the filmmakers more potential to adapt into live-action.

The Boogeyman is described, "High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims."

