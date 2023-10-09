The Boogeyman Director Rob Savage Reveals His Dream Horror Franchise to Direct Next

In the realm of horror, Rob Savage is one of the genre's brightest upcoming filmmakers. The director just directed Stephen King's The Boogeyman for 20th Century Studios and now has his eyes set on one of horror's leading icons. In a new chat with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Savage says he hopes to direct a film set in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise at some point in the not-so-distant future.

"The one that comes to mind straight away is Nightmare on Elm Street. I'm sure it is for most horror directors," Savage says. "I know there's a bit of a rights issue there, so I don't know if Nightmare on Elm Street is going to continue anytime soon."

According to the filmmaker, the surrealism of battling something in your dreams as opposed to something in real-life is a plot device that has intrigued him since childhood.

"That kind of horror storytelling that plays in that plays in that surreal dream space," the director adds. "It terrified me as a kid and I haven't really seen anything come close that plays in that space of not being able to trust what you can see and that space between waking and dreams. I love that as a sandbox to play in and it's up there with my favorite franchises."

Is A Nightmare on Elm Street getting a reboot?

New Line Cinema tried rebooting the Nightmare franchise in 2015 after the commercial and critical failure that was the 2010 remake. Since then, the idea of a reboot has remained in limbo. Freddy Kreuger himself, after all, thinks the franchise needs to continue.

"I certainly think that they should reboot [A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors], because 3 has a 'previously on Nightmare on Elm Street' sense to it, and it reunites everybody, and it is the fan favorite," Robert Englund previously with ComicBook.com. "I think if you took a poll or a vote, you'd find out more people like Dream Warriors than any other film. And it's a good script. The original script for that is terrific, and if you look at who wrote it, those people have Oscars now. And then I would love to do a cameo in it, maybe switch genders and play the Priscilla Pointer, Amy Irving's mother's role, the skeptical, cynical therapist who doesn't believe they're all having a common dream, a dream in common, a nightmare, a collective nightmare. I think that would be fun, a nice wink at the audience. It's traditional in a remake to bring somebody back from the original."

The Boogeyman is on Digital now and comes to Blu-ray and DVD on October 10th.