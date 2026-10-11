A 1950 Crime Comic That Surprisingly Introduced a Horror Icon Sold for a Lot More Than You Would Ever Expect

Everyone seems to be doing crossovers now, whether it is characters from one TV show turning up in another, movies bringing previously unconnected universes together, or Marvel throwing in everything but the kitchen sink. Yet it is not new for genres to be mixed together, and comic books have been doing it for decades. One such unexpected genre mash-up recently went up for auction with Heritage Auctions when Crime Patrol #15 was sold for a price that defied expectations considering the “brittle” state of the item. Yet, while many people will have no great memories of Crime Patrol being a comic book of any significance, this particular issue was notable for being the first appearance of a character that would become a horror icon and has himself just gone through a new rebirth: the Crypt Keeper

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Yes before leading Tales from the Crypt, the decaying form of the Crypt Keeper made his debut in E.C. Comics standard true-crime anthology series thanks to a gamble by publisher Bill Gaines and writer/artist Al Feldstein. The pair decided to give the comic a little experimental facelift with a story entitled “Return from the Grave” which marked the first official appearance of the Crypt Keeper as a ghoul with a talent for introducing macabre stories with some devilish twists. The instant success of the Keeper saw the company decide to completely abandon their crime title within a couple of issues and instead relaunch the series as The Crypt of Terror, which would then evolve into Tales from the Crypt in the years that followed. The Keeper himself would not stay in the page though, and soon became a TV presenter on his own show and a global icon with his ghastly face adorning t-shirts, mugs, and much more for decades.

Crime Did Pay for the Crypt Keeper

Any comic book that has survived over half a century in reasonable condition can find a buyer at auction, but those that feature first appearances can make millions. The Crypt Keeper’s debut may not be in the league of Superman or Batman, but while other issues of Crime Patrol sold for a few hundred dollars, #15 sold for $1,830. Although it may not seem like much compared to the hundreds of thousands some vintage DC and Marvel comics can command, the quality of the comic makes that a very decent price. This example was certified by CGC as a 1.5 Fair/Good copy that has “brittle pages” and several other noticeable flaws. These quality issues can hold back a comic from reaching its full potential at auction, yet according to Overstreet’s valuations, a 2.0 graded version of this comic should bring around $1,000, so this copy shattered that estimate.

It is sometimes hard to work out exactly why comics sell for the price they do. The exact same comic can sell for hugely different prices depending on who is bidding on the day. Comic collecting comes in all shapes and sizes, from those just casually looking to add some old favorites from their childhood to a small personal collection, to others who want to own the best quality versions of every milestone comic out there. A comic can be historically important and in reasonable condition, but can also be one of 1000s of copies out there and come up for sale every other month. These comics will always burn out at auction before the price skyrockets, while one with less than 100 copies known to exist will instantly see a zero added to the end of its price tag. The Crypt Keeper’s appearance in a crime comic seems like the most unlikely debut, and that kookiness is most likely just another reason that this comic was able to sail past estimates. With the character having been resurrected this Halloween for a new TV stint, and all episodes of the original Tales From the Crypt series finally streaming, there couldn’t have been a better time for someone to claim their piece of the Keeper’s history.