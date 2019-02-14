‘The Boy II’ Debuts First Look at Creepy Doll

A sequel to 2016’s The Boy is on the way and brings with it the return of Brahms, the creepy doll. The first look at the upcoming sequel has emerged, offering our first look at Brahms’ return in The Boy II.

The new film, which stars Katie Holmes, will revolve around a young family, unaware of the terrifying history of the estate into which they move, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

William Brent Bell will once again direct from a script by Stacey Menear, who also wrote the original. The Boy II will be produced by Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, and Eric Reid, in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa, and Roy Lee.

“Following the success of The Boy, we are thrilled to be working on the next chapter of this chilling Brahms story with Stacey and William,” Luchessi shared when the project was announced. “We are also delighted to be continuing our relationship with STX, on this, our third partnership.”

In the original film, Greta (Lauren Cohan) is a young American woman who takes a job as a nanny in a remote English village. She soon discovers that the family’s 8-year-old is a life-sized doll that they care for just like a real boy, as a way to cope with the death of their son 20 years prior. After violating a list of strict rules, a series of disturbing and inexplicable events bring Greta’s worst nightmare to life, leading her to believe that the doll is actually alive.

While The Boy was far from a huge success, it managed to take in $64 million worldwide on an estimated budget of $10 million, likely thanks to opening in January and facing little horror competition. The film may have initially appeared to be just another supernatural horror movie, only for its twist ending to offer audiences an unexpected and even more unsettling concept.

When the film was released, The Wrap‘s review read, “Nearly free of gore, the film taps into the deep and always welcome vein of the opulently bizarre things that rich, emotionally stunted people get into when they’ve got too much money. Stacey Menear’s script is careful and clever about revealing what Brahms really is, for he’s certainly got a mind and will of his own.”

