The Conjuring 3-Movie Blu-ray Set Coming in August

After arriving for Premium Digital Ownership at home on July 23, Warner Bros.' The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is set for release on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on August 24. The film was was produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, who have collaborated on all the Conjuring Universe films. The film also stars Ruairi O’Connor (Starz’s The Spanish Princess), Sarah Catherine Hook (Hulu’s Monsterland) and Julian Hilliard (Wandavision, TV’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and The Haunting of Hill House). You can pre-order any of the physical media releases for the film at Amazon and other digital retail storefronts.

The disc will also include a "video" version of DC's new DC Horror Presents The Conjuring: The Lover #1 comic book.

You can see the film's official synopsis below.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

“By Reason of Demonic Possession” - An in depth look at the true story that inspired the movie

“The Occultist” - Meet the terrifying new addition to the Conjuring Universe

“Exorcism of Fear” - Delve into the making of the movie and the chilling exorcism scene that opens the film”

DC Horror Presents The Conjuring: The Lover #1 – A video comic that takes you deeper into the Conjuring Universe

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It DVD contains the following special feature:

”By Reason of Demonic Possession”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.