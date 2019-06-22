The Craft Reboot Casts Its First Lead Star

Earlier this year, an entry in Production Weekly got fans of the ’90s cult-hit horror film The Craft excited as it revealed that Blumhouse Productions had a reboot of the film in the works to be directed by Zoe Lister-Jones. Now, The Craft reboot seems to be moving right along with the casting of the film’s first witch.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cailee Spaeny is in negotiations to star in the film as Hannah, a high school outcast who falls into friendship with three other girls — Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie — and begins to experiment with witchcraft. They unleash a power that, at first, seems like the solution to all their problems, but ends up having dangerous and unforeseen consequences. Spaeny has previously appeared in Pacific Rim: Uprising, Bad Times at the El Royale, and in On the Basis of Sex where she played Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s daughter.

The film, which is expected to begin production is July, is being financed by Columbia and Blumhouse with Jason Blum as producer alongside Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment. Red Wagon’s Lucas Wiesendanger will serve as executive producer alongside Andrew Fleming, the director of the 1996 film.

The 1996 The Craft starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Rachel True, and Skeet Ulrich. Tunney, who played Sarah Bailey in the film, the character seemingly analogous to Spaeny’s Hannah, previously told ComicBook.com that she’d be open to appearing in a reboot, but also feels like the film would have to be fresh, and not just a recreation of the source material.

“I feel like if it came along and the script was good, and I actually thought it was going to be something…I want them to find a great director. I think they’ve gone through a lot of writers. If it was something where I felt like they were going to do it well, and also find a way, because it’s been so much time, you can’t just do a sequel,” Tunney shared with ComicBook.com. “I think on some level, it totally has to, in order to feel relevant, I think it should be maybe funnier or something.”

“I feel like in order to make it seem culturally relevant, they need to do something [new] and do it quite well. They just can’t pick it up where it left off and it’s all of our kids or something,” Tunney pointed out. “Generations of people have watched it. It’s the idea of somebody just trying to monetize that and not caring if it’s good or not would be sad. I would love to do it if I thought it was going to be cool. I’m so proud of the fact that I was in a movie that has been loved by so many generations of people and watched at so many sleepovers. It’s an honor.”

