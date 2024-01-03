The First Omen Trailer Released

Terror has a new name in the new trailer for The First Omen.

A classic horror franchise is back with a new twist in the first trailer for The First Omen. A prequel to 2006's The Omen and the 1976 Academy Award-winning original movie. The First Omen follows the same path of horror and suspense as other Omen movies, this time focusing on a woman (Nell Tiger Free) who dedicates herself to the church and uncovers darkness and conspiracy. A teaser trailer for The First Omen was released yesterday and quickly featured a nun in a church praying, as the words, "Create Something to Fear" flashed across the screen. Now, this new trailer offers a longer look at what The First Omen is cooking up for fans.

A description of The First Omen reads, "When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate."

Who stars in The First Omen?

The First Omen is directed by Arkasha Stevenson, based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (Firestarter). The producers are David S. Goyer (Hellraiser) and Keith Levine (The Night House) and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown (Rosaline), and Gracie Wheelan.

The film stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living).

Richard Donner directed 1976's The Omen, which starred Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, and David Warner. The movie features an American diplomat (Peck) and his wife (Remick), who suffer a tragedy when their baby dies shortly after being born, a local chaplain convinces them to adopt a baby that is at the same hospital but whose mother died during child birth, which is how the Thorn family gets their son, Damien. As the film progresses its central mystery is if Damien really is the Anti-Christ as wild events begin to surround the family and prophecies foretell of his arrival.

The First Omen arrives in theaters on April 5th.