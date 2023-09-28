New The Haunted Museum Clip Confirms Spooky Season 2 Return (Exclusive)

An all-new season of Zak Bagans' Travel Channel series The Haunted Museum is set to make its return next month, with an all-new clip from the upcoming Season 2 premiere offering a creepy look at what audiences can expect from the new episodes. Throughout his many investigations, Bagans has acquired a number of relics with paranormal backgrounds, which he largely houses in his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. Much like the first season, this upcoming batch of episodes explores the stories that made these items become so frightening in the first place. You can check out an exclusive clip from the Season 2 premiere of The Haunted Museum above before it premieres on the Travel Channel on October 26th.

Per press release, "Renowned filmmaker Eli Roth and paranormal investigator and Ghost Adventures host Zak Bagans team up once more for a new season of The Haunted Museum. The spine-chilling scripted series brings to life the terrifying tales of the world's most haunted artifacts, inspired by the eerie artifacts on display in Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. Executive producers Eli Roth and Zak Bagans hand-selected writers and directors who could create cinematic stories about the cursed pieces from Bagans' creepy collection, with introductions from Bagans about its hellish history and how it came to be in his possession. A treat for horror fans everywhere, just in time for Halloween, The Haunted Museum premieres on Thursday, October 26 at 10/9c on Travel Channel.

"An enthusiast for all things haunted, Zak Bagans has amassed a collection of thousands of curiosities from all over the world, exhibited across a sprawling 30-room, 14,000-square-foot mansion museum. These cursed objects take the spotlight in The Haunted Museum, as Zak Bagans and Eli Roth join forces to tell these scripted stories in a frightening format. Roth, the modern master of horror and creative force behind such films as Cabin Fever and Hostel, along with his accredited team of writers, present the frightful tales behind Bagans' most feared items through innovative and evocative horror shorts.

"Included among the possessed pieces this season are: a cauldron found in serial killer Ed Gein's home, evil puppets said to possess a person's soul, and one of the most terrifying pieces, an ancient, mummified head. The premiere episode, airing on Thursday, October 26th at 10 on Travel Channel, is centered around the famed Bunny Ranch Brothel where Dennis Hof, the deceased owner of the well-known legal bordello, died on the bed that is said to have a sordid and evil history. In 'The Cursed Brothel Bed,' in desperate need of money to pay for her son's medical treatment, a single mother becomes a sex worker at a legal brothel out of state. When a malevolent force attached to her assigned room begins stalking her, she must unravel the mystery before she becomes the entity's next victim."

Season 2 episodes are described as follows:

"The Devil's Cauldron"

Premieres Thursday, November 2nd at 10 p.m. ET

In this surreal take on the Ed Gein story, a nurse named Jessie inadvertently comes into contact with a cauldron once used by the infamous grave robber and murderer to render the flesh of his victims. When she becomes infected by the evil attached to the cauldron, she begins having terrifying visions and supernatural encounters with a horrifying stranger. As her condition worsens, Jessie descends into a nightmare traversing time and space.

Inspired Object From Zak's Museum: After purchasing Ed Gein's cauldron at a Gein estate sale in 1958, Evelyn Mair's family had many negative experiences with the cursed item, forcing them to get rid of it.

"Satanic Six String"

Premieres Thursday, November 9th at 10

A troubled teenager stumbles across an old guitar while exploring an abandoned farmhouse. When he plays it, he begins having nightmarish visions of a serial killer who is dead set on continuing his murderous rampage from beyond the grave.

Inspired Object From Zak's Museum: This guitar was said to be owned by a 13-year-old boy who was found lying dead on his bed with the guitar draped across him. The seller's online listing mentions black magic, devil worship, and more.

"The Evil Puppet Twins"

Premieres Thursday, November 16th at 10 p.m. ET

After his ailing grandfather dies, teenager Arthur discovers two vintage puppets in his attic. Once released, the puppets begin to haunt the house with evil intent, looking for a new victim to control.

Inspired Object From Zak's Museum: A pair of 1800s wooden marionettes with glass eyes that had to be removed from the Carmel Doll Shop in Pacific Grove, California, after a doll collector experienced a series of disturbing events.

"The Stone Face"

Premieres Thursday, November 30th at 10 p.m. ET

While working at a wealthy art collector's mansion, a young man finds an ancient stone carving with supernatural powers that suck him into a hellish, hallucinatory nightmare.

Inspired Object From Zak's Museum: A famous Iron Age carving haunted item Zak bought from the Metamora Museum with suspicions of having an ancient Celtic curse attached.

"Halloween Ritual Coffin"

Premieres Thursday, December 7th at 10 p.m. ET

A teenager steals a prop coffin on Halloween night unaware that it's cursed with an ancient evil that latches onto him each Halloween after that. Three decades later, Richard has grown into a tormented serial killer who realizes his last option to break the curse involves recruiting help from the coffin's previous owner.

Inspired Object Fom Zak's Museum: According to Zak, "This miniature coffin is filled with a human skull, human hair, rattlesnake rattles, etc. I found it in Virginia City, Nevada, at a woman's old storage unit. She told me a family owned it and said it was cursed and to never open it."

"The Witch's Head"

Premieres Thursday, December 14th at 10 p.m. ET

William, a wealthy collector of antique oddities, acquires an ancient, mummified head for his personal collection. When he inexplicably slips into an unresponsive state, his family soon discovers that they are being haunted by a malicious entity and are left to fend for themselves against an unimaginable evil.

Inspired Object From Zak's Museum: One of the most visually terrifying items in Zak's collection, he alleges it belonged to a Swedish man who was killed for witchcraft in Scotland.

"The Secret Society Skeleton"

Premieres Thursday, December 21st at 10 p.m. ET

A journalist named Georgia discovers an old 16mm movie buried in the yard of the Gothic mansion she has just moved into. Intrigued, she screens the film, only to be shocked by disturbing images of a secret society's blood rituals. She becomes obsessed with unraveling the mystery and the skeleton they use in their rituals, but when she discovers a secret too frightening to ignore, obsession turns to madness as she becomes possessed by the dark forces surrounding her.

Inspired Object From Zak's Museum: Inspired by two skeletons that belonged to an Odd Fellows fraternal society, likely part of initiation rituals that brought recruits face-to-face with their own mortality.

