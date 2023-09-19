Ghost Adventures: Devil Island Special Coming to Discovery for New Season

One of the most beloved series that investigates the world of the paranormal and supernatural among Travel Channel fans is Ghost Adventures, and with that network and Discovery Channel both falling under the umbrella of Warner Bros. Discovery, the thrilling series has multiple crossover opportunities. For example, with a new season of Ghost Adventures kicking off in October, the all-new two-hour special Ghost Adventures: Devil Island will air on Discovery Channel to launch the new season. Given that Halloween fans will want to consume as much spooky content in the coming weeks, Ghost Adventures sounds like it will more than deliver. Ghost Adventures: Devil Island premieres on Discovery Channel on Wednesday, October 4th at 9 p.m. ET.

Per press release, "Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley, and Billy Tolley explore new haunted locations and uncover bone-chilling evidence of supernatural forces when Ghost Adventures returns Wednesday, October 4th at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. The new season begins with the two-hour special, Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, which follows the crew as they investigate the deceptively named Angel Island across the San Francisco Bay. Once home to an immigration station with a notorious history of torture and despair, the team faces residual anger and ecstasy emanating from a demonic darkness.

"Later this season, Zak and crew delve into the paranormal activity haunting Nevada's mystical Sutro Ghost Town and explore whether an old mining tunnel is fueling the abandoned settlement's ominous aura. Braving a brutal winter blizzard, the team will also confront an aggressive presence at an isolated, former ranch off the coast of Utah's Great Salt Lake. Venturing into California, the team attempts to unravel the mysteries of supernatural activity haunting Scotty's Castle in Death Valley, Orcutt Ranch in Los Angeles, and a family residence in Northridge.

(Photo: Discovery Channel)

"During each investigation, the Ghost Adventures crew works from dusk to dawn to document and analyze paranormal evidence, discovering the truth about these chilling locations."

The series was described earlier this year, "Each episode of Ghost Adventures features the investigative team as they travel to haunted locations in search of evidence of the afterlife and meet with locals, eyewitnesses, and experts to piece together the haunted history of each site. Their comprehensive investigations use the latest scientific gadgets and technology to capture physical evidence of the paranormal and gain a better understanding of each supernatural mystery."

