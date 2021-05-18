Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans and Eli Roth Developing Haunted Museum Horror Anthology Series for Discovery+

✖

Throughout the history of Ghost Adventures, host Zak Bagans has explored all manner of locations with larger-than-life stories, but Bagans' new endeavor will see him partnering with filmmaker Eli Roth to bring tales of terror to life for the discovery+ series The Haunted Museum. With Bagans' Haunted Museum in Las Vegas housing all manner of ominous artifacts that connect to creepy corners of history, the new anthology series will adapt the unsettling encounters that gave these objects their disturbing energies. This new The Haunted Museum series is expected to make its exclusive debut on discovery+ later this year.

“I’ve been a fan of Zak for many years and absolutely love his passion, drive, and incredible research on all things paranormal,” Eli Roth shared in a statement. “He has amassed a collection unlike any in the world, and we are thrilled to tell the stories behind these truly terrifying objects. What I love most is that the objects are all real and that people can go and see them if they dare. Zak opened the vault to us to pick the scariest and most fascinating variety of objects, and we have an amazing team of filmmakers bringing these stories to life. The show will not be for the faint of heart. Some people have nightmares simply looking at photos of the objects, and now we will be able to tell the stories of how these objects came to be possessed by something truly terrifying.”

The Haunted Museum will present the frightening and hellish tales behind the spooky relics on display in Zak Bagans’ Las Vegas museum, by way of scripted shorts produced by Roth and his accredited team, and with featured commentary from Bagans himself. Bagans’ extensive collectibles, numbering in the thousands, are exhibited across the 30-room, 14,000-square-foot mansion, and span from paranormal legends and true crime to Hollywood pop culture and haunted history. The series consists of a special two-hour episode, plus eight additional hour-long episodes.

“Eli Roth is a master of horror, and I couldn’t think of a more talented visionary to help bring the stories of my haunted collection to life,” Bagans added. “These are no ordinary objects, they impart fear and terror on those who come into contact with them. Now, with Eli’s expertise for thrill-provoking storytelling, viewers will get the ultimate frightening glimpse into their real horror.”

Stay tuned for details on The Haunted Museum before it premieres exclusively on discovery+ later this year.

