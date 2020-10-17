The Haunting of Bly Manor Gets Delayed Twitter Emojis

✖

The Haunting of Bly Manor hit Netflix last Friday and has been well-received by fans and critics. The follow up to The Haunting of Hill House currently has an 86% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been a trending topic on Twitter. However, some fans were surprised that the show didn't get any Twitter emojis with the hashtags, which is common for such popular series. Well, it looks like that changed a week after the show's release. As of yesterday, multiple hashtags now feature an emoji of the show's creepy faceless ghost boy.

Hashtags with the emoji include #TheHauntingNetflix, #BlyManor, #HauntingNetflix, #TheHauntingofBlyManor, and #HauntingofBlyManor. You can check out an example from @HashflagArchive below:

Recently, executive producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy had a chat with Entertainment Weekly and talked about the importance of Flora's dollhouse in the series. They were also asked about a potential third season in The Haunting series, and while nothing is official, they are definitely open to creating more.

″A ghost is an impact from the past on the present in every ghost story. That's all it really is, no matter how you dress it up,″ Flanagan shared. ″A ghost is simply an element of the past that refuses to live in the past and instead just encroaches upon the present that it alters the present. It changes the trajectory of the person who’s experiencing that little piece of the past... That link between memory and ghosts and between ghosts and the past, that is the lifeblood of the show.″

"I feel like there’s no shortage of ghosts in the world for all of us," he adds. "So, if we could find some common language with which to talk about them, then that’s something we always aspire to do this season or beyond, if that’s the way it goes."

The Haunting of Bly Manor also stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelia Eve, T'Nia Miler, Rahul Kohli, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif. The series is executive produced by Intrepid Pictures’ Trevor Macy and Flanagan along with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

What do you think about The Haunting of Bly Manor's Twitter emoji? Are you surprised it took a whole week? Tell us in the comments!

The Haunting of Bly Manor is now available to stream on Netflix.