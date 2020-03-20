The Hunt and Invisible Man Directors Hosting Twitter Q&As Tonight

Nearly every filmmaker hopes that audiences have the opportunity to witness their films on the big screen, but with the current coronavirus pandemic, Blumhouse Productions has made their films The Hunt and The Invisible Man available to rent while they are still in theaters so that fans don’t have to miss out on the films as theaters around the world are temporarily closing their doors. In hopes of offering in-home viewers an exciting opportunity to check out the films tonight, The Hunt director Craig Zobel and producer Jason Blum will be participating in a Twitter Q&A synced up with the film beginning at 4:30 p.m. PT while The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell will be doing a Twitter Q&A for his film beginning at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Details on the appropriate accounts and hashtags are as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Producer Jason Blum (@jason_blum)

Director Craig Zobel (@craigzobel)

4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET

Follow the hashtag #TheHuntMovieAtHome

Director Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell)

6:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. ET

Follow the hashtag #TheInvisibleManAtHome

When trailers for The Hunt first landed online, the actual narrative of the movie was misrepresented to such a degree that even Donald Trump tweeted his condemnation of the concept, ultimately resulting in the film’s release being delayed. Zobel previously pointed out that even he was shocked by that initial trailer.

“I was a little surprised by the first trailer,” Zobel shared with PLAYBOY when addressing the first trailer omitting the satirical nature of the narrative. “The advertising certainly didn’t help us, because it didn’t quite tell the story. People were able to misinterpret things because they didn’t have any information other than what was in the trailer, which was not all of the information, for sure.”

Not only did the reaction to the film result in hate directed at the picture, but also at the director himself.

“There were Twitter accounts that had been open for three days that had nothing but anti–Craig Zobel tweets,” the director confessed. “Still, I absolutely don’t want to change anything, and no one has asked me to. It will be even more interesting when people see it.”

The Invisible Man had almost the exact opposite reaction, as the fact that it was a remake saw some audiences become apprehensive about the endeavor, only for it to become one of the best-reviewed films of the year so far.

You can rent the films at the links below:

Will you be tuning in to the Q&As? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!