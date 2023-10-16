Director Greg Nicotero Gives Promising Update on The Keep Remake (Exclusive)

News emerged late last year that The Keep, the novel by F. Paul Wilson, was set to get a reboot from filmmaker Greg Nicotero, though no substantial updates on the project have emerged since. Nicotero recently confirmed that fans haven't heard any updates because the project was delayed due to the writers' strike, though also admitted that, with the strike resolved, he hopes to be moving forward on the project in the near future. Given that the actors' strike is still ongoing, it's unclear when production could begin. In the meantime, fans can see Nicotero's Creepshow Season 4, which premiered on Shudder, AMC+, and AMC on October 13th.

"Unfortunately, we got hit with the writers' strike right around the time we were starting to pitch that. We have a really, really great take with a really great writer. We're ready to go back out with that," Nicotero revealed to ComicBook.com.

Wilson's website describes the story, "'Something is murdering my men.' Thus reads the message received from a Nazi commander stationed in a small castle high in the remote Transylvanian Alps. Invisible and silent, the enemy selects one victim per night, leaving the bloodless and mutilated corpses behind to terrify its future victims. When an elite SS extermination squad is dispatched to solve the problem, the men find something that's both powerful and terrifying. Panicked, the Nazis bring in a local expert on folklore -- who just happens to be Jewish -- to shed some light on the mysterious happenings. And unbeknownst to anyone, there is another visitor on his way -- a man who awoke from a nightmare and immediately set out to meet his destiny."

Nicotero added, "It's interesting, because the few people that I've talked to about the project, a lot of people don't realize that The Keep was one of the first -- the Nazi bad guys get their comeuppance because they come into contact with a force that is greater than them. Raiders of the Lost Ark, of course, did it. It's a great story. A lot of people don't realize that The Keep was really the [one] that did it. F. Paul Wilson was, really, the first guy to do it, to do it right."

The Keep was previously adapted into a film in 1983 by acclaimed filmmaker Michael Mann, though a series of behind-the-scenes challenges resulted in him disowning the theatrically released film, which was a disappointment both critically and financially.

"The challenge is making that story feel fresh, because it's been copied, even a lot from The Keep, quite a bit," Nicotero teased. "So I think we have a really great take on it and I'm really excited about it. So, soon, soon, soon."

Based on George A. Romero's iconic 1982 horror-comedy classic, Creepshow is still the most fun you'll ever have being scared. A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page...

Check out Creepshow Season 4 on Shudder, AMC+, and AMC now. Stay tuned for details on The Keep.

