Creepshow: From Script to Scream Behind-the-Scenes Book on the Way

The excitement and enthusiasm for Shudder's Creepshow is continuing to prove cyclical, with the development of the TV series being chronicled in the upcoming book Creepshow: From Script to Scream. The roots of the franchise are in horror comics from the '50s, which inspired the 1982 movie Creepshow, with the tone then embraced for the Shudder TV series, which has also spawned original novels. The debut of the Shudder series has introduced an entirely new generation to the concept, allowing fans to immerse themselves even further in the adventures with this new book. Creepshow: From Script to Scream will hit shelves on October 25th.

Per press release, "Titan Books is delighted to be partnering with the newly launched AMC Networks Publishing on Shudder's Creepshow: From Script to Scream, an official behind-the-scenes book featuring the spine-tingling stories and tantalizing talent behind Creepshow, the hit anthology series from showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) produced by Cartel Entertainment.

"Featuring a foreword by legendary storyteller Stephen King and an afterword by horror aficionado Kirk Hammett, Metallica's lead guitarist, Creepshow: From Script to Scream will be out October 25th. It was written by Dennis L. Prince, designed by John J. Hill, edited by Meredith Borders, and co-produced by Julia Hobgood. The deal was brokered by Striker Entertainment, a global licensing IP accelerator.

"With deep dives into the riveting origins, gripping development, provocative production, and sinister special effects of Creepshow, this is a book that will appeal not only to fans of the show but to any aspiring filmmakers and practical and makeup FX artists, as well as other horror, comics, and film and television fans.

"The book also features all-new comic art chapter openings and a full-spread illustrated poster revealing the magic and mayhem that makes Creepshow such frightfully great fun. The Standard Edition available everywhere books are sold will feature a brand-new cover by Gary Pullin, while the Exclusive Edition available only through AMCNP.com will feature a cover by Sanjulian.

"Creepshow has been heralded as 'an irresistibly macabre package,' (Slant Magazine) and 'an undeniable love letter to all generations of horror fans,' (CBR), and over three seasons, has been one of the most watched programs on Shudder. While the book focuses on the television show, it also contains imagery and anecdotes from the original Creepshow film, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this November."

"I grew up wearing down my fingertips paging through books on the making of my favorite movies," Nicotero shared. "I was ravenous to learn the behind-the-scenes secrets. So, I'm excited to be able to present a glimpse behind the making of this epic show!"

"This jam-packed, behind-the-scenes Creepshow book is perfect for fans of the show, as well as anyone passionate about horror entertainment and aspiring filmmakers and FX artists," Mike Zagari, Head of AMC Networks Publishing, added. "The collaboration between Greg Nicotero, the Creepshow series cast & crew which is overseen by Monster Agency Productions, Stephen King, Kirk Hammett, the George A. Romero Foundation, and many other talented individuals exceeded all expectations!"

Creepshow: From Script to Scream will hit shelves on October 25th.

Will you be picking up the new book? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!