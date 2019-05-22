The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Returning for a Season 2 on Shudder

Over the past decade, the prevailing method of viewing content has become streaming services, whether that be Netflix, Amazon Prime, or your favorite network’s app which allows you to watch your shows at your own convenience. While this has made it easier than ever for horror fans to watch obscure movies on their own schedule, it has made viewing experiences much more isolated, as you can’t just hop on social media to chat with fellow viewers who are enjoying the same program or movie as you. Luckily, Joe Bob Briggs and Shudder intervened to deliver The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, a program which streams live on Friday nights featuring Briggs’ commentary on horror films, which has just been confirmed for a second season.

“From our first marathon and subsequent specials in 2018, through this year’s series, Shudder members have been loud and clear: we can never have too much Joe Bob,” Shudder General Manager Craig Engler shared in a statement. “We have read every tweet, every email, and every Facebook comment crying out for more. Message received. Joe Bob will be back.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Horror fans know Briggs from his stints hosting Joe Bob’s Drive-In Theater and MonterVision, with last year marking his triumphant return to hosting with a 24-hour marathon on Shudder last year that was meant to be the personality’s sendoff. The event was so popular that, not only did Briggs return for holiday specials, but also the development of this weekly series.

“It hasn’t even been a full year since the 24-hour Last Drive-In marathon, but since then I’ve made thousands of new friends and reconnected with thousands of old ones,” Briggs admitted. “The main reason I’m coming back to do another season is that this community of horror fans is greater than the sum of its parts, and it’s about something larger than horror. Don’t ask me what that thing is, but it’s a source of great joy to me.”

The Last Drive-In broadcasts double features each week of films which aren’t announced ahead of time, with Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl sporadically interrupting the movies to offer insight. While the program airs live on Friday nights, it is also made available on demand to Shudder subscribers after its premiere.

The first season finale of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs airs Friday, May 24th at 9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for details on Season Two.

Are you glad the series is returning? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!