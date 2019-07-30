Robert Pattinson’s The Lighthouse Trailer Released

Filmmaker Robert Eggers made his feature-film debut back in 2016 with The Witch, focusing on the paranoia gripping a colonial family on the outskirts of their village who hear rumors of a witch living in the nearby woods. The movie went on to be considered one of the best horror movies of the year, thanks in large part to the captivating performances and compelling cinematography. Eggers enlisted Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe to star in his follow-up film, The Lighthouse, which made its premiere earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival. The film has gotten its first trailer and poster ahead of its October 18th release.

From Robert Eggers, the visionary filmmaker behind modern horror masterpiece The Witch, comes this hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.

While the experience of filming the movie was obviously less intense than being a real lighthouse keeper in the 1890s, Pattinson previously admitted that the shoot was quite demanding and tensions often ran high. The actor even pointed out he nearly came to blows with the director.

“That’s the closest I’ve come to punching a director,” Pattinson explained to Interview Magazine. The actor noted that the reaction came from a scene where Eggers was spraying him with a hose for a scene, with Pattinson pointing out, “It was like some kind of torture. It definitely creates an interesting energy.”

Pattinson might be largely known for his appearances in massively successful franchises like Twilight and Harry Potter, though he followed up those projects with more independent films like Good Time, Darling, and High Life. Willem Dafoe, on the other hand, might not have the same name-brand recognition, but his countless compelling performances in films like The Florida Project, Shadow of the Vampire, and Spider-Man have earned him similar levels of fame. The two have discussed the ways in which their notoriety precedes them.

“I think you’re doing great, and I like the choices you’re making,” Dafoe shared of Pattinson’s off-beat projects, while also mentioning his level of celebrity.

Pattinson pointed out, “You have definitely known the same level of celebrity. I saw you walking through Halifax with people chasing you down at the organic grocery.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Pattinson was tapped to become the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, bringing the actor back to the world of massive franchises.

Check out The Lighthouse when it hits theaters on October 18th.