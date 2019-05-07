Sundance Horror Hit The Lodge Trailer Lands Online

The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah is the first major film festival of the year, setting the stage for the biggest breakout movies of the year. The festivities are known for highlighting arthouse fare, though recent years have seen a stronger embrace of genre films, as the changing landscape of the horror world has blurred the lines between traditional terrifying tales and compelling drama. At this year’s festival, one of the biggest genre films was The Lodge, earning massive buzz for being a tense thriller. In previous years, films like Hereditary and Get Out have become the standout genre films at the festival, with The Lodge potentially becoming a breakout hit. The film’s trailer has made its way online, which you can check out above.

Rotten Tomatoes describes the film, “In this psychologically chilling slow burn, a young woman (Riley Keough) and her reticent new stepchildren find themselves isolated in the family’s remote winter cabin, locked away to dredge up the mysteries of her dark past and the losses that seem to haunt them all.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With 21 reviews tallied, the aggregator site calculates that 81% of them are positive.

Over at The AV Club, A.A. Dowd explains, “[Directors] Fiala and Franz know how to draw out the unease through environment, in this case creating a sleepless atmosphere through the low light flowing into their snowbound setting.”

At Collider, Perri Nemiroff notes, “With the chilly setting, how the camera moves through the home, and how inner demons threaten to consume a family, it’s reminiscent of The Shining. It’s a relentless, mind-bending nightmare in which the threat of demons from one’s past are always lurking.”

Directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala previously collaborated in 2015 for the horror film Goodnight Mommy, which went on to become one of the biggest genre hits of the year. Rotten Tomatoes compiled 85% positive reviews for that film, describing, “Dark, violent, and drenched in dread, Goodnight Mommy is perfect for extreme horror enthusiasts — or filmgoers who prefer to watch between splayed fingers.”

The Lodge is set to hit theaters later this year.

Are you looking forward to checking out the film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!